US News and World Report
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
Biden Urges Energy Companies to Lower Costs for Consumers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday pressed the U.S. energy industry to lower costs for consumers who had been stung by high gasoline prices, citing record company profits. "Gas prices fell by $1.30 this summer, that's good news for families. But energy companies are making record profits...
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Bps as Economy Slows
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 2.25% from 1.75% on Thursday and said it would continue to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to inflation, despite the economy entering recession. The BoE move follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise its key...
Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump
KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
Putin Mobilises More Troops for Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail", Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. The euro tumbled to a two-week low against the dollar, European stock markets...
India's RBI Announces 500 Billion Rupee Overnight Repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. "On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
India Says Ukraine Conflict Trajectory, Outlook Very Concerning
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict was very concerning and that the outlook was more so, as New Delhi sharpened its calls for peace. As long-term trade and defence partners, India and Russia have sided with each...
Bulgaria Inches Closer to Buying More F-16s to Replace Russian Jets
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria inched closer on Wednesday to buying a second batch of eight new F-16 aircraft and related equipment from the United States in a deal valued at $1.30 billion, interim Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said. The European Union and NATO member country, which had ordered eight Lockheed...
Japan to Loosen Travel Restrictions Imposed During Pandemic
NEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s strict border restrictions will be loosened next month, the prime minister announced Thursday, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In a news conference at the foot of Central Park in New York, Prime Minister...
