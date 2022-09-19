Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Buys Storage Facility Le Freeport for $28M
Bitdeer, a mining company owned by Bitman co-founder Wu Jihan, spent Singapore dollars $40 million (about US$28.4 million) in July to acquire Le Freeport, the highest-security storage facility in Singapore, according to Bloomberg. Wu Jihan himself has confirmed the transaction. Formerly known as Singapore Freeport, Le Freeport is highly secure...
blockchain.news
Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Attributed to Primary Catalyst of Crypto Bear Market
The decision by the federal reserve (Fed) to continuously hike interest rates to tame runaway inflation has been detrimental to the crypto market as bears continue to bite. The situation has become dire to the extent that the crypto market is positively skewed towards the decisions made at the federal open market committee (FOMC) meetings, according to market analyst Michael van de Poppe.
blockchain.news
Maple Finance Loans $300m to help Struggling Bitcoin Miners
Maple Finance, Australia-based Decentralized finance (DeFi) firm for institutions to borrow from Liquidity Pools funded by the DeFi ecosystem, announced on Tuesday that it has launched a $300 million fund for Bitcoin miners. The lender established the move as the cryptocurrency mining industry struggles with access to capital markets. Raising...
blockchain.news
Nasdaq to Offer Institutional Crypto Custody Services
The world’s second-largest brokerage, Nasdaq Global Select Market, is reportedly on track to dive deeper into the digital currency ecosystem with preliminary plans to offer custody services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The primary target market for the Nasdaq exchange is institutional investors, as adoption has grown remarkably...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Colorado Becomes First US State to Accept Crypto as Tax Payments
Colorado has set the ball rolling as the first U.S. state to offer residents the option of paying taxes using cryptocurrencies. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement, noting that it was a stepping stone toward making Colorado a digital innovation hub. “As of right now, the state of Colorado is...
blockchain.news
Binance-Backed WazirX Exchange to Delist USDC, USDP & TUSD
Indian cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX has announced it will be delisting USD Coin (USDC), USDP, and TUSD in a move that is similar to its so-called parent company, Binance Exchange. In a Monday update, WazirX said the deposit support for these tokens has already been halted, and that withdrawal support...
blockchain.news
DeFi Protocol Wintermute Suffers $160M of Hack: CEO
Cryptocurrency market maker and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Wintermute has been hacked with over $160 million lost. In a Twitter update shared by Evgeny Gaevoy, the protocol’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said the hack did not affect the platform’s Centralized Finance (CeFi) and OTC operations. While...
blockchain.news
Indonesia to Update Govt Rules for Crypto, Implement More local Control
Indonesia could see new rules for crypto asset exchanges. The South Asian country's trade ministry is planning to issue new rules to govern crypto exchanges that will require two-thirds of the board of directors and commissioners to be Indonesian citizens and live in Indonesia, a deputy minister said Tuesday. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Huobi Partners with AstroPay to Provide Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Services in Latin America
Huobi Global has partnered with AstroPay to provide fiat-to-crypto payment services for cryptocurrency exchange users in Latin America. The partnership with AstroPay will help in facilitating a secure payment platform to enable traders on Huobi Global for frictionless buying and selling of crypto assets using fiat currency. “Latin America lays...
blockchain.news
S. Korean Regulators Oppose Busan's Regulatory Measures for Foreign Crypto Exchanges
South Korean financial authorities expressed their opposite stance against Busan City to provide special regulatory support for foreign crypto firms to establish digital asset exchanges, local media outlet Money Today reported Thursday. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission of South Korea said judicial risks, investor risks...
blockchain.news
Russia to Permit Partial Bitcoin Mining
Despite the back-and-forth stance on crypto in Russia, serval Russian departments have reached a consensus that Bitcoin (BTC) mining should be legalized in areas rich in electricity. “Let them earn money,” the chair of the Congress finance committee said. Crypto experts in Russia have joined hands and developed a...
blockchain.news
House Stablecoin Bill to Seek Two-year Ban on Issuing New Algorithmic Stablecoins
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that legislation to regulate stablecoins being drafted in the U.S. House of Representatives would impose a two-year ban on new algorithmic stablecoins similar to TerraUSD (UST). The latest version of the act defines "endogenously collateralized stablecoins" and makes it illegal to issue or create such stablecoins. The...
Comments / 0