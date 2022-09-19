ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 1

Related
decrypt.co

Ethereum Coin Mixer Tornado Cash Is Back on GitHub

GitHub pulled the tool’s code from its website within hours of the Treasury's ban last month. The code-sharing platform has now apparently rescinded its ban. Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash is now back on software hosting website GitHub. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Helium Founder Explains Why the Crypto Wireless Network Is Moving to Solana

It’s official: Helium is migrating to Solana following a vote. Nova Labs CEO Amir Haleem explains why Helium needed to make the change. Helium, a crypto wireless network, will transition from its own blockchain to Solana. In an interview with Decrypt, network founder Amir Haleem explains the challenges Helium...
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Helium Community Approves Crypto Wireless Network's Migration to Solana

Decentralized wireless network Helium has voted to ditch its own blockchain in favor of a move to Solana's network. Helium, a blockchain-based network that powers wireless communication protocols powered by thousands of individual users, will migrate its own purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain to the Solana blockchain. The network, which initially...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokens#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Fork#Token Tanks#Ethw#Pow#Omni#Th
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Hacker Saves Abritrum From Ethereum-Draining Bug in Nitro Upgrade

A bug in the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, had been live for almost three weeks, but had not yet been exploited. A white hat hacker has discovered a bug within the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, that could have led to the theft of over $530 million.
SOFTWARE
decrypt.co

Ethereum NFTs Are Driving Crypto Adoption in Central and South Asia: Report

NFTs have become the biggest crypto on-ramp for countries in Central and Southern Asia, as well as Oceania, according to a report from Chainalysis on Wednesday. The blockchain analytics firm noted that, in Q2 2022, 58% of web traffic from these countries to crypto services was NFT-related. NFTs are unique...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)

The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ripple (CRYPTO:...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Binance Expands Stablecoin BUSD to Polygon, Avalanche

Crypto exchange Binance has expanded its BUSD stablecoin to the Ethereum scaler Polygon and the speedy layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. Crypto exchange Binance has made its stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), available on Avalanche and Polygon. The token had so far been available on Ethereum and BNB Chain. Each unit of BUSD...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Ethereum Classic Plummets 23% Over Post-Merge Week

As the crypto bear market continues to pull the price of digital assets lower, Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin, both potential post-merge havens for proof-of-work miners, are seeing double-digit losses. The price of Ethereum Classic has fallen 23.4% in the week following the merge. The proof-of-work hardfork of the now proof-of-stake...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Magic Eden CEO: ‘Very Natural’ to Expand From Solana to Ethereum NFTs

Jack Lu tells Decrypt about the top Solana marketplace’s embrace of Ethereum—and why Magic Eden was “worried” about the reaction. Magic Eden co-founder and CEO Jack Lu appeared on Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the marketplace’s recent push into the Ethereum space after starting exclusively...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy