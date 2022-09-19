Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Ethereum Coin Mixer Tornado Cash Is Back on GitHub
GitHub pulled the tool’s code from its website within hours of the Treasury's ban last month. The code-sharing platform has now apparently rescinded its ban. Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash is now back on software hosting website GitHub. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
decrypt.co
Helium Founder Explains Why the Crypto Wireless Network Is Moving to Solana
It’s official: Helium is migrating to Solana following a vote. Nova Labs CEO Amir Haleem explains why Helium needed to make the change. Helium, a crypto wireless network, will transition from its own blockchain to Solana. In an interview with Decrypt, network founder Amir Haleem explains the challenges Helium...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
decrypt.co
Helium Community Approves Crypto Wireless Network's Migration to Solana
Decentralized wireless network Helium has voted to ditch its own blockchain in favor of a move to Solana's network. Helium, a blockchain-based network that powers wireless communication protocols powered by thousands of individual users, will migrate its own purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain to the Solana blockchain. The network, which initially...
Some crypto bigwigs said the Ethereum merge is a step toward mainstream adoption. Mark Cuban called it ‘a non-event’
The Ethereum merge made the influential blockchain much more green. The upgrade successfully shifted the model to proof of stake, eliminating mining on the network and reducing its environmental impact by more than 99%. But did the merge lay the groundwork for mainstream adoption and more institutional investment? It depends...
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is a >2800% hike impossible by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs. Everyone loves memes too. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. Now, Dogecoin...
Horrifying warning issued over Super AI that is ‘impossible to control’ – and could secretly plot to destroy humanity
IN THE Terminator films, a superintelligent AI called Skynet tries to wipe out humanity using nukes and an army of killer robots. And while a blood-thirsty bot may seem a far cry from reality, according to scientists, it's probably how we'll meet our end. According to a recent paper, it...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
decrypt.co
Hacker Saves Abritrum From Ethereum-Draining Bug in Nitro Upgrade
A bug in the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, had been live for almost three weeks, but had not yet been exploited. A white hat hacker has discovered a bug within the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, that could have led to the theft of over $530 million.
decrypt.co
Ethereum NFTs Are Driving Crypto Adoption in Central and South Asia: Report
NFTs have become the biggest crypto on-ramp for countries in Central and Southern Asia, as well as Oceania, according to a report from Chainalysis on Wednesday. The blockchain analytics firm noted that, in Q2 2022, 58% of web traffic from these countries to crypto services was NFT-related. NFTs are unique...
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
u.today
Long-Awaited Shiba Inu Game Launched in Australia, Fans Say It Would Just Make Money on SHIB Name
Business Insider
Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ripple (CRYPTO:...
decrypt.co
Binance Expands Stablecoin BUSD to Polygon, Avalanche
Crypto exchange Binance has expanded its BUSD stablecoin to the Ethereum scaler Polygon and the speedy layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. Crypto exchange Binance has made its stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), available on Avalanche and Polygon. The token had so far been available on Ethereum and BNB Chain. Each unit of BUSD...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Classic Plummets 23% Over Post-Merge Week
As the crypto bear market continues to pull the price of digital assets lower, Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin, both potential post-merge havens for proof-of-work miners, are seeing double-digit losses. The price of Ethereum Classic has fallen 23.4% in the week following the merge. The proof-of-work hardfork of the now proof-of-stake...
decrypt.co
Magic Eden CEO: ‘Very Natural’ to Expand From Solana to Ethereum NFTs
Jack Lu tells Decrypt about the top Solana marketplace’s embrace of Ethereum—and why Magic Eden was “worried” about the reaction. Magic Eden co-founder and CEO Jack Lu appeared on Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the marketplace’s recent push into the Ethereum space after starting exclusively...
