Chapel Hill, NC

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels, 1949

This week the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on the road. The two teams have faced each other 22 times, with Notre Dame winning 20 times, and North Carolina winning once (their second win was vacated in 2008). The longest win streak is held by Notre Dame (10) from 1949-1959. The current win streak is also held by Notre Dame (4) 2014-2021. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory is 42-6 in 1949, and North Carolina’s largest margin of victory is 12-7 in 1960.
2022 Notre Dame Football: North Carolina Tar Heels Week

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) VS North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) Here comes that game again. For the past few years the game between the Irish and the Tar Heels has conjured up some really awful takes. There are absolute morons out there that were pressed to write articles about how much better UNC’s recruiting was compared to Notre Dame while we watched the Irish take care of Mack Brown and company on the field.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish releaed the depth charts for this week’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saved their season last week in a win over the Cal Bears. As they step into week four, the same type of stakes are on the line as they travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. A win for Notre Dame puts them at 2-2 for the season with real hope moving forward — a loss would drop them to 1-3 and on full blown panic mode.
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman talks about the quarterback transfer portal

Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal was extremely important — but it didn’t neccessarily inspire a ton of confidence in Drew Pyne by the Irish faithful as they prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The junior from Connecticut finished the game 17-24 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his early struggles had almost everyone ready to smash the panic button.
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00.
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
city-countyobserver.com

First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
hometownnewsnow.com

Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago

(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
hometownnewsnow.com

Pig Death Toll from Crash Released

(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
abc57.com

John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap

WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
95.3 MNC

Two RV trailers stolen in Michigan

Two RV trailers were stolen in White Pigeon. Police say that the trailers were taken from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12, between April and August. Police say that the trailers stolen are a white Artic Wolf and a white Grand Designs Reflection. Anybody with information...
abc57.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
WOWO News

Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
