hypebeast.com
Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie
Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Announces GloRilla Remix After Weeks Of Championing Her
Cardi B will be taking her fandom for GloRilla to the next level with a brand new remix to the Memphis native’s “Tomorrow” track. The leader of the Bardi Gang has been showing high praise for GloRilla over the past several weeks, and it’s all about to culminate in a collaboration slated to arrive on Friday (September 23).
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor
Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment. “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
NME
Idris Elba says ‘Luther’ film is finished
Idris Elba has given an update on the upcoming Luther film, confirming that work has nearly finished. The new film will see the actor return to the role of the detective, which he played in the TV show between 2010 and 2019 over five series. Speaking to LADBible about where...
BET
Taylour Paige Posts A Steamy Photo With A Mystery Man, And Fans Are Convinced She’s Engaged!
It looks like Taylor Paige is celebrating a significant life event! On Instagram, the Zola star recently posted a romantic photo of herself with a mystery man, and fans quickly took notice of the giant diamond ring on her finger. “Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the...
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Responds To August Alsina Assault Allegations
Tory Lanez has responded to August Alsina’s allegations he assaulted him after a concert on Saturday night (September 17). The Daystar rapper spoke with Akademiks on the phone during a live stream on Sunday (September 18), shortly after Alsina publicly accused him of sucker punching him, with photos of his injuries to boot.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Blames Festival No-Show On His Body ‘Shutting Down’ - But Party Video Suggests Otherwise
Lil Baby cited his body “completely shutting down” as the reason for canceling his headlining set at Vancouver’s BreakOut Festival over the weekend, but he was spotted partying in a club less than 24 hours earlier. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories to address the...
thesource.com
Kanye West Reportedly Looking To Sell Music Catalog For $175 Million
Kanye is looking to make some serious money moves in the next year. According to Billboard, over the last year, Kanye and his team have been quietly meeting with prospective buyers to explore what type of valuation his catalog goes for. As for how much Kanye makes a year off of his catalog, that number is $5 million.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Recalls Suge Knight's Random Offer To Sign The LOX
The LOX could've been signed to Death Row at one point, according to Jadakiss. The heavyweight MC recently sat down with the Personal Party Podcast where he recalled a phone call that Sheek Louch received from Suge Knight out of the blue. The Death Row boss expressed interest in inking a deal with the New York trio.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Saucy Santana, the Explosive ‘Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist’ Nominee
Saucy Santana has been affectionately referred to as the unofficial third member of City Girls, but the social media personality is now stepping into his own lane as a musical artist, rapping sex-positive lyrics and encouraging inclusivity among all creeds. Though his career is relatively new, the hard work is already paying off. Santana has had several viral moments, worked with some of the industry’s brightest stars, and has released club anthems back to back, including his viral hit song “Material Girl” and “Booty.”
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Gives Us a Look at Ironheart's Final Suit
Producer Barbara Broccoli wants the next James Bond to last a while. The Flash’s final season has found a new Captain Boomerang. Plus, get another look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who exit, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale and Rick & Morty. Spoilers, away!. Wicked.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
Complex
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
