WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul provides update on New York's Fiona efforts

Gov. Kathy Hochul is providing an update on New York's Hurricane Fiona efforts.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday, and now New Yorkers are stepping up to provide relief to those being affected.

President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration Sunday that will allow FEMA to send over the resources that are necessary to alleviate the impact of Hurricane Fiona .

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement in efforts to provide relief to those who will be impacted by the hurricane saying, "The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is monitoring the storm closely and will be able to rapidly deploy assistance if requested by the federal government and Puerto Rico. New York will always stand with and support Puerto Rico."

Local organization Your Network Caring Community Advocate (YNCCA) says there's a huge need for battery and solar operated equipment. They are seeking donations to send down to the island, such as medical and rescue supplies that do not require power.

The YNCCA says it will be opening up a few other drop off locations for the islanders in the coming days around the tri-state.

If you'd like to connect with YNCCA to either donate supplies or volunteer, follow this link .