Read full article on original website
Basement Joe
3d ago
Instead of paying Public Unions, school administrators, Town Hall administrators and politicians lavish salaries and million dollar pensions!! Lower taxes for the working middle-class families!!🤔
Reply
6
Related
Register Citizen
CT SNAP benefits: What is included in the Sept. 16 allotment of emergency food funds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced last week that on Sept. 16, the over 200,00 families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits would be getting emergency funds. The department delivered $33.9 million in emergency SNAP funds.
thecentersquare.com
Connecticut pension funds to benefit from $2.8 billion transfer
(The Center Square) – A historical payment is headed to Connecticut’s pension plan. State Comptroller Natalie Braswell is in the process of transferring $3.1 billion from the state’s operating surplus into the rainy day fund, triggering a one-time, special payment of $2.8 billion into the state’s unfunded pension liabilities, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
ctexaminer.com
The State Labor Deal and the Resulting Retirement Wave
Ned Lamont would have voters believe that he has engineered a “Connecticut Comeback.” On his campaign website, he claims to have turned a $4 billion deficit into a $4 billion surplus. Lamont has had nothing to do with the temporary improvement in the State’s condition. The transitory improvement...
To qualify for Mass. tax refund, you need to meet this upcoming deadline
A crucial tax deadline next month could be the deciding factor on whether Bay Staters qualify to receive hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars back in a tax refund from Massachusetts. While state officials issued broad eligibility parameters for the distribution of nearly $3 billion in excess state tax revenues,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski unveils tax plan, which includes taking $3 billion from state’s surplus to cut taxes
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The economy is an important issue, and Tuesday the Republican candidate for governor unveiled his tax plan. Bob Stefanowski wants to take $3 billion from the state’s surplus to cut taxes. Stefanowski said his plan will reduce inflation and cut taxes. However, Governor Ned Lamont’s...
Register Citizen
Food insecurity in CT higher this year amid inflation, expiration of child tax credit, survey shows
Food insecurity in Connecticut has increased in 2022, new survey data shows, amid a rise in inflation and the expiration of federal benefits such as last year's enhanced child tax credit. According to a recent survey from the New Haven-based nonprofit DataHaven, 17 percent of Connecticut adults have been unable...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PAID POST: The changing face of CT’s home heating oil industry
More women are taking over the reins of their family home heating businesses, and are helping to move the industry in a new direction.
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bob Stefanowski unveils $2 billion tax relief plan for CT
GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski's plan would tap into CT's rainy day fund to extend fuel tax relief and ease tax burdens.
uconn.edu
State of the Water in Connecticut
2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
In CT, 454,200 qualify for federal student debt forgiveness
Nearly a half million CT residents with student loans are eligible for debt relief, and more than half of them are Pell Grant recipients.
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
branfordseven.com
Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Connecticut imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Connecticut. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Register Citizen
Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT
The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Comments / 2