ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A running renaissance in Chicago: Diverse run clubs emerge and expand in the city as marathon approaches

By Laura Rodríguez Presa, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Shjjx_0i1C2g4400
People gather outside Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom before a group run with the Venados running club on Aug. 17, 2022, in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

While dozens of runners from across the city gather at the steps of a brewery in the Lower West Side of Chicago, Eliberto Rivera, 72, stands next to his son, Enrique Rivera, 39, talking to some of the seasoned runners and welcoming new ones.

Every Wednesday, father and son join the Venados running club that the two once spearheaded even though they no longer run. Both are recovering from setbacks caused by COVID-19 and injuries, they said. But running is more than a sport for them.

“Running is the connection to my dad. It’s very personal; I have very old memories of wearing his marathon shirts, putting on his running shoes and cheering at his races,” Enrique said. “It means family.”

That running family has grown and expanded through the city as new runners joined the existing run clubs and more crews emerged in the last year in different neighborhoods, post-pandemic limitations, they said. Beyond solely catering to elite or competitive runners, the newfound clubs welcome all paces, encouraging people to learn about the sport, and promote health and wellness and the building of community as the Chicago Marathon approaches.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Enrique developed a love for the sport and for the club that his father helped to establish in 1981 in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

Venados , which means deer in Spanish, was formed in the early ’80s when a group of friends from the neighborhood decided to start running together to support each other in a space where there were few Latinos, recalled Eliberto, who has ran nearly 50 marathons.

At the time there were few running crews, and in most races “you could count the Black and Latino runners,” Eliberto said in Spanish. “It makes (me) so happy to see how much it has grown — to see so many young people here — and it’s fulfilling to know that I was one of the first ones.”

Though the group stopped meeting in the mid-’90s after some members moved away or stopped running, Enrique was motivated to reestablish the crew in 2005 after mentioning the idea to his father and seeing his excitement.

The group was initially made up of only friends and family who would meet at Enrique’s home. Now it gathers more than 100 runners — some from other clubs, different paces, places and backgrounds — every Wednesday night at Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom, on South Carpenter Street in Pilsen, to run 3 or 5 miles.

Randall Shaw, 41, has been running for two decades but began to join different crews, including Venados, just this summer, he said. He runs with a different group almost every day and hosts his own Track Club every Thursday at 6 a.m. at Dunbar Park Track.

“The real boom in Chicago’s running community has been in the last couple of years because of the pandemic; when gyms shut down, people knew that they could still go outside and run,” Shaw said. “But also, the whole idea of a running group came from people’s need for a community and togetherness.”

The newfound clubs, Shaw said, are changing the narrative by creating spaces where people can connect and unite through the sport regardless of their pace, age or ethnic background.

“I’ve always struggled with feeling like I don’t belong. That’s one of the things I like about running; it’s a solo sport and it’s normal to do it alone. (But) Chicago’s running community has been so awesome lately and I finally feel like I’m truly part of something bigger than myself,” Shaw wrote as a caption of a recent photo that he shared of runners from different clubs together at the lakefront during their marathon training.

While many groups have been formed out of proximity, other groups are culturally based.

Earlier this summer Sany Nguyên finally realized her longtime vision of fostering and developing an Asian American running community by establishing Family Style Run Club .

Nguyên, who began running as a way of healing, said she quickly realized though there were spaces fostering the sport, “they were not understanding of my journey and I couldn’t see anybody like me.”

Family Style Run Club focuses on creating spaces for Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, athletes by inviting people to run in predominantly Asian neighborhoods, taking a route that leads to a historic building or monument that highlights the Asian footprint in Chicago, or running to a restaurant to support Asian business owners.

Since its inception, Family Style Run Club has also been supported by members of other running clubs, Nguyên said. Members of each club attend each other’s running events and socials every week as they foster their shared goal of uplifting their community through running.

“We call them our extended family,” she added.

That extended family includes Peace Runners 773 , a crew founded by Jack Hoffman on June 19, 2020, as a way to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Hoffman said he was inspired to create the group after noticing the “lack of movement” while running through Garfield Park and other West Side neighborhoods. He also acknowledged how the lack of spaces that encourage Black people to exercise was affecting his own family and friends.

“My mom is my biggest inspiration. She walks with the walking club and has lost about 40 pounds. Even since she started to be more active, she went from 13 to 3 medications,” Hoffman said.

But the club has gone beyond just fostering a space for those in his community to learn the art of running, he said. Members have connected with other clubs in other neighborhoods with the intention to grow and expand the movement.

“The running clubs are helping to connect the city,” Hoffman said, “It’s contagious right now, and the running movement is also really helping people to bridge a gap as far as culture and race.”

GRC Run Club was designed to foster health and community in June 2021 as an extension of the Grocery Run Club not-for-profit, which was founded to supply fresh produce and other necessities to underserved Chicago neighborhoods in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The founders, Lucy Angel Camarena and Jorge Saldarriaga,said that their vision when creating the running club was to invite diverse runners to run together in different neighborhoods while also supporting local businesses.

“We are not a run club that is fixed in one neighborhood, like our not-for-profit. We go wherever the need is or wherever they want it,” Camarena said.

The club, which has doubled in size since its first runs last year, now meets two times a month and brings together members of other crews across the city — the same clubs led by Black and brown folks that inspired them, Saldarriaga said. In October, Saldarriaga will be running his first Chicago marathon.

“When we had this opportunity to create a run club, it meant that we were taking up space in places where society does not expect us to take up space,” he said. “There’s almost like a running renaissance going on right now where people are coming out of COVID and they’re seeing people out there taking care of their mental and physical health and they are feeling inspired.”

Their vision of promoting wellness and collaborating with other running groups has been strengthened after becoming the first Latinx-led running club in the U.S. sponsored by Lululemon in July. It means that the group will be provided with resources to host more runs, collaborate with other groups, support small business and equip their runners with the gear that will allow them to perform better, Camarena said.

Through the summer, Saldarriaga took part in runs hosted by Venados and Peace Runners 773, among others, as he trains for the marathon.

On a recent Saturday, he ran alongside David Ruiz, founder of Tortugas , a crew that has been meeting every Sunday in Harrison Park in Pilsen since summer 2021.

The two have different paces but share the common goal of running their first-ever marathon. Ruiz and Saldarriaga said they’ve found the motivation and support they’ve needed to keep up with training in each other, thanks to the running community the two have helped create.

Tortugas’ motto: “Family, Friends, Culture, and Support first! The run comes after,” has been key to attracting people from all over the neighborhood, especially encouraging people who have been intimated by the sport, said Jose Viramontes, co-lead of the club.

The name, which means Turtles, is the same name Ruiz’s mother would use when she and her sisters would partake in races in their younger years, he said.

“We intend to create general wealth and that starts by promoting health in our communities,” Viramontes said.

Ruby Negrete, a legacy Venados runner and now the captain of the club along with her mother, shared that same vision.

Negrete was introduced to running when she was 15 years old thanks to her mother, a longtime member of Venados. The Venados family inspired her to live a healthy lifestyle and pushed her to promote camaraderie and support for one another, Negrete said.

“These are people who have my best interest at heart and who want to see me succeed,” Negrete said. Running, she said, is a metaphor for life: “You must keep going, and regardless of the pace it takes, we have to support each other to reach the end.”

Now she strides to continue to do the same for others as the running family grows.

larodriguez@chicagotirbune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot declares Chicago a book sanctuary city amid rise in nationwide bans

CHICAGO (CBS) – As a rise in book bans is happening nationwide, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is declaring Chicago a book sanctuary city.The mayor and the Chicago Public Library are urging people to establish their own book sanctuaries to expand access to banned or challenged materials.They are asking Chicagoans to commit to taking at least one of the following actions:·         Collect and protect endangered books.·         Make those books broadly accessible.·          Host book talks and events to generate conversation and educate others on the history of book banning and burning.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward

For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
PLAINFIELD, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago

(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Gizmodo

Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds

Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hoffman
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow

The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
CHICAGO, IL
Next City

The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes

In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Marathon#Running Shoes#Gyms#Black People
WGNtv.com

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Housing help! Can’t find a landlord who will accept section 8 vouchers in Chicago

Hi, everyone. I’m posting on behalf of my close friend. She’s dealing with a slumlord right now and needs a new place asap. She can’t seem to find a place that accepts Section 8 though while also being in a decent neighborhood. She has 3 kids so she needs to be somewhere safe. I live in the Bay Area and you can still get nice homes here while being on section 8 but apparently it’s not like that in Carol Stream or Chicago area. Does anyone here have a real estate agent that accepts section 8 tenants?
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Sports
sloopin.com

A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street

We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Vic Mensa puts $10K worth of gas in 200 cars in promotion for his new Chicago cannabis company 93 Boyz

Vic Mensa made a $10,000 donation to fuel 200 cars with gas at a station on Chicago's Southside earlier this month in a promotion for 93 Boyz, his new cannabis company. The 29-year-old rapper also distributed pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes at the promotional event in Chicago, TMZ reported, for the company which he says is the first Black-owned establishment of its kind in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra train fatally strikes woman in Mount Prospect

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was killed by a Metra train in Mount Prospect Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said that the train was traveling express and was not scheduled to stop at Mount Prospect. Inbound and outbound service was delayed by more than two hours due to the crash. Train operations have […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
depauliaonline.com

Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants

With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy