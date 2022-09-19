Read full article on original website
Nature.com
A report on the potential of Rac1/pSTAT3 protein levels in T lymphocytes to assess the pharmacodynamic effect of thiopurine therapy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease patients
The thiopurine derivatives azathioprine (AZA), mercaptopurine (MP) and tioguanine (TG) remain standard treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The immune suppressive effect of thiopurines is primarily based on blocking the Ras-related C3 botulinum toxin substrate 1 (Rac1) causing apoptosis of T lymphocytes by inhibition of the phosphorylated downstream transcription factor Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 (pSTAT3). A functional pharmacodynamic marker in T lymphocytes may be useful to predict therapeutic outcome of thiopurine therapy. The aim of this study was to explore whether protein levels of Rac1 and pSTAT3 in T lymphocytes may be applied as a specific pharmacodynamic marker for thiopurine therapy in IBD patients. Rac1 and pSTAT3 protein levels in T lymphocytes were explored in 57 IBD patients (median age 51Â years, 56% female), subdivided into six groups based on IBD activity and its treatment: patients with active disease without IBD maintenance medication (1) or patients in remission on AZA/MP (2), TG (3), infliximab (IFX) (4), thiopurine and IFX combination-treatment (5) or without IBD medication (6). Reference values were obtained from healthy subjects. Rac1 and pSTAT3 protein levels in T lymphocytes from patients on thiopurine monotherapy (group 2 and 3) were compared to the other groups, and to healthy subjects. Absolute Rac1 and pSTAT3 protein levels showed no differences between the thiopurine monotherapy groups when compared to patients with active disease. However, the ratio of Rac1 and pSTAT3 protein levels was lower in thiopurine patients groups compared to patients with active disease. Rac1-corrected pSTAT3 protein levels may serve as a pharmacodynamic marker of thiopurine monotherapy and may be a potential tool to predict therapeutic effectiveness in IBD patients.
hcplive.com
Risankizumab Could Usher in Targeted Medicine for Inflammatory Diseases
The FDA approved risankizumab in June for adult patients with Crohn’s disease, representing the first IL-23 treatment to be approved for this patient population. Ever since the advent of biologics with the approval of infliximab (Remicade) in 1998 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, many believed targeted treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was possible.
msn.com
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
hcplive.com
Reducing Aspirin Use Improves Outcomes in Patients with AF, VTE Receiving Warfarin
A reduction in aspirin use was associated with significantly less bleeding and health care use, without an increase in thrombotic outcomes. An anticoagulation clinic–based aspirin deimplementation intervention was linked to a significant reduction in excess aspirin use among patients taking warfarin for atrial fibrillation (AF) and/or venous thromboembolism (VTE).
studyfinds.org
Dietary supplement shows ability to prevent macular degeneration
BETHESDA, Md. — The most common cause of blindness in older Americans is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, there is hope that people can slow the progression of vision loss down. Researchers with the National Eye Institute analyzed 10 years’ worth of data and found that a modified version of the AREDS2 formula, which contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, was effective in slowing down AMD progression.
MedPage Today
IV Iron Replacements Go Head-to-Head for IBD-Related Anemia
Despite comparable effects on hemoglobin and iron stores, one modern IV iron replacement therapy led to a much higher incidence of hypophosphatemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)-related anemia, according to a randomized study from Europe. In the PHOSPHARE-IBD trial, which involved 97 IBD patients with iron deficiency anemia,...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
science.org
Gastric dysfunction in patients with chronic nausea and vomiting syndromes defined by a noninvasive gastric mapping device
Nausea and vomiting syndromes (NVSs) are heterogenous and difficult to diagnose. Body surface gastric mapping (BSGM) uses electrodes to monitor gastric activity to uncover aberrant gastric electrical patterns. Here, Gharibans et al. used the Gastric Alimetry BSGM system consisting of an array of electrodes worn over the stomach region, a reader, and a symptom-logging app to study NVS. Over the course of a test meal, differences in myoelectrical activity were detected in 43 patients with NVS compared to controls. Within patients with NVS, they identified two subgroups, one of which had comparable spectral and spatial metrics to controls. In patients with abnormal spectral and spatial metrics, severity of gastrointestinal symptoms correlated with BSGM metrics. This noninvasive mapping system could help characterize gastric dysmotility.
hcplive.com
Microperimetry Helps Predict Disease Progression in Eyes at High Risk of AMD
Microperimetry was safe and appeared predictive, detecting in at least 65% of cases the risk of AMD. The use of microperimetry to predict progression in Age-Related Eye Disease Study Group (AREDS) stages in eyes at high-risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) showed promise, according to new findings. Despite the lack...
