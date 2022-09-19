ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
Entertainment
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
papercitymag.com

Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork

Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
FORT WORTH, TX

