WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames
Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad
In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairview (Fairview, TX)
According to the Allen Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fairview on Tuesday. The crash happened near the Allen Premium Outlets just off northbound lanes of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
papercitymag.com
Austin Toile Queen to Open a Special Pop-Up Store In Fort Worth — Katie Kime Is Coming to The Shops at Clearfork
Prints and pajama sets is part of what Katie Kime is bringing to Fort Worth. Guess who’s dropping into The Shops at Clearfork this fall? The goddess of eye-popping statement prints Katie Kime is bringing her Austin-based lifestyle brand to Fort Worth. Her new Katie Kime pop-up shop will be a holiday store that is both fashion forward and gift ready. With personalized embroidery included.
Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Fort Worth Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated the crash happened just after midnight when a bicycle rider was hit by a vehicle near [..]
