‘Netflix and Chills’: What’s coming to Netflix this Halloween

( WXIN ) — Grab your popcorn, light a pumpkin-scented candle, and get ready to binge these Halloween movies coming to Netflix scarily soon!

Netflix and chills, anyone?

Here’s what to look out for (according to whatsonnetflix.com ):

In case you’re wondering what’s leaving Netflix in October , you’ve got half a month to watch hit films like “Catch Me If You Can,” “Dirty Harry,” “Dumber and Dumber” and “I Am Legend.”

