‘Netflix and Chills’: What’s coming to Netflix this Halloween

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter, Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WXIN ) — Grab your popcorn, light a pumpkin-scented candle, and get ready to binge these Halloween movies coming to Netflix scarily soon!

Netflix and chills, anyone?

Here’s what to look out for (according to whatsonnetflix.com ):

  • DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story): September 21 (subject to change)
  • LOU : September 23
  • The Munsters: Sept. 27. Horror director/rocker Rob Zombie (“Halloween,” “The Devil’s Rejects”) takes a stab at a big-screen adaptation of the classic 1960s sitcom of the same name.
  • Phantom Pups (Season 1): September 30
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone : October 5
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series): October 7
  • The Midnight Club (Season 1) : October 7. Based on the 1994 book by horror novelist Christopher Pike, this 10-episode first season focuses on hospice patients telling ghastly tales at midnight. Director/creator Mike Flannigan (“Doctor Sleep,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) lends writing to most of the episodes.
  • Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) : October 13
  • The Curse of Bridge Hallow : October 14
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) :
  • The School for Good and Evil : October 19
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities : October 25-28. This anthology series created by Academy Award-winning director Del Toro features different horror creations by several filmmakers. Del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”) directs the first two episodes.
  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 1): October 27
  • Wendell and Wild : October 28. This stop-motion animated film from the director of 2009’s “Coraline,” is also written and produced by current horror darling Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Nope”). The series follows two demon brothers trying to cross over into the human world.
  • Wednesday : October TBD
  • 1899 : November 7
  • Capturing the Killer Nurse: November 11
  • Troll : December 1. A Netflix original monster movie featuring — you guessed it — a troll. Can the humans stop it from destruction?
  • Morbius: TBD

In case you’re wondering what’s leaving Netflix in October , you’ve got half a month to watch hit films like “Catch Me If You Can,” “Dirty Harry,” “Dumber and Dumber” and “I Am Legend.”

