Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree.
Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when the incident occurred.
The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville for severe head trauma according to the coroner.
He later succumbed to his injuries around 6:50 p.m.
The coroner’s office identified the victim as 67-year-old Wallace Terry Anthony.
