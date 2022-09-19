Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree.

Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when the incident occurred.

The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville for severe head trauma according to the coroner.

He later succumbed to his injuries around 6:50 p.m.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 67-year-old Wallace Terry Anthony.

The incident is being investigated by the coroner’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.