Anderson County, SC

Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree.

Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when the incident occurred.

The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville for severe head trauma according to the coroner.

He later succumbed to his injuries around 6:50 p.m.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 67-year-old Wallace Terry Anthony.

The incident is being investigated by the coroner’s office.

FOX Carolina

46,000 pounds of trash picked up in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said inmate litter crews recently picked up over 46,000 pounds of trash along a series of roads in Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned up as part of their efforts. Harris Springs Road. Andrews Road.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
