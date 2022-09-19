Since February this year, cryptocurrencies have been dominated by macroeconomics. Investors observed a lot of outflow from the crypto industry, and it is continuing even in September. Due to inflation and other macro factors, cryptocurrencies could be the worst victim in the next few months. Some of the large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stellar are still in a downtrend for the long term.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO