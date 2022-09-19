Read full article on original website
OpenSea Adds Arbitrum to Its Marketplace
OpenSea recently announced adding Arbitrum One as the blockchain to its marketplace. The integration is set to go live on September 21, along with several other NFT projects. These projects include popular collections, such as GMX Blueberry Club, Diamond Pepes, and Smolverse. After the announcement, Andrew Saunders, OpenSea’s Chief Marketing Officer, tweeted about the integration.
Be Fast Before Uniglo (GLO) ICO Sells Out And You Miss Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Like Gains
Did you miss your chance to make huge gains with SHIB and DOGE? Both these tokens managed to harness a huge amount of momentum and a strong social media presence to boom up the charts. They were two of the biggest successes of 2021. While investing in them now could still bring you gains, you’ve missed your chance to make extreme money because they’ve already become mainstream altcoins.
Donnie to Launch NFT Marketplace and Collection on $MOVR
Donnie took to Twitter to announce its plans for launching the first NFT marketplace and generative NFT collection. The launch will be done on $MOVR. Users will be able to buy, sell, and/or trade their non-fungible tokens at Moonsama.com. A total of 500 unique non-fungible tokens will be launched in...
Wintermute Loses $160 Million to a DeFi Hack
Wintermute, one of the biggest cryptocurrency market makers, recently lost over 160 million dollars to a DeFi hack. The details about the breach have not been released, but it has been confirmed to attack 90 assets. The company’s Chief Executive & Founder, Evgeny Gaevoy, discussed the breach in a string...
Naver and Line Introduce NFT Platform for K-Pop Enthusiasts
Naver Corp, which is based out of South Korea and falls into the bracket of being a prominent internet bigwig, is extremely excited and enthusiastic about their launching of the non-fungible token (NFT) platform, NOW. Drops with LINE NEXT. This announcement was made on Wednesday. The coming of this platform...
First Omnichain NFT Launchpad Live for Art & Music NFT
Omnisea recently announced its first-ever NFT Launchpad going live on the mainnet. The Omnichain NFT launchpad allows projects to access 500 million users across nine networks. Several cross-chain messaging protocols support the launchpad that will support art and music NFTs. According to Omnisea, the launchpad proposes thorough usability to veterans...
Smoothie Raises $1.2 Million to Develop a Web3 Product Search
Smoothie recently announced raising over $1.2 million to build a product hunt for Web3. Matt Kim, Smoothie’s co-founder, tweeted about the funding to inform users worldwide. The Twitter thread by Matt Kim shed light on several important factors about the platform. As a discover-to-earn awards platform designed for Web3-based projects, Smoothie has been gaining gradual prominence.
Stellar (XLM ) All Set to Aim for the $1.3 Mark!
Since February this year, cryptocurrencies have been dominated by macroeconomics. Investors observed a lot of outflow from the crypto industry, and it is continuing even in September. Due to inflation and other macro factors, cryptocurrencies could be the worst victim in the next few months. Some of the large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stellar are still in a downtrend for the long term.
Ford Filed Trademark Applications for NFTs & Virtual Cars
The largest automaker in the US, Ford, recently surprised the industry by filing 19 trademark applications. The automobile giant followed Sony’s footsteps to enter the metaverse with an NFT marketplace, virtual cars, and more. Like Sony, the news was confirmed by Mike Kondoudis, the intellectual property attorney. According to...
