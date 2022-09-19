Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 23-25
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts takes to the high seas for a weekend production of the 1934 musical “Anything Goes,” featuring Cole Porter classics such as the title song and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. A multiple Tony Award-winner, the madcap romp tells...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Senior Citizens Center receives $24,000 grant
A $24,000 grant will help the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center replace the flooring in its fitness center, state Rep. Brandon Markosek announced. Markosek, D-Monroeville, said the funding for the project will cover the cost to remove the current carpet flooring in the center’s fitness area and install athletic rubber flooring.
Tribune-Review
Greensburg Turkey Trot registration begins; YMCA partners with race committee
Registration is open for Greensburg’s annual Turkey Trot, set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. This year, the race committee is partnering with the Greensburg YMCA, which is helping with pre-race operations and promotion of the Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk. The Y also is among multiple community nonprofits that will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Heroes to Heroes: Event in Mt. Washington honors human services professionals, clients
Among the people in myriad professions who have worked toward mitigating the devastating effects of the covid-19 are “unsung heroes that, in our opinion, went unnoticed.”. “These are the men and women of human service agencies who selflessly and tirelessly, under the limitations of pandemic conditions, somehow found a way to meet the needs that they serve,” WPXI-TV reporter Lauren Talotta said while serving as emcee for an event intended to give credit where due.
Tribune-Review
Sheetz site opens near turnpike interchange along Route 31 in Donegal
A new Sheetz gas station and convenience store opened Thursday in Donegal Township, not far from the interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The new location is along Route 31, near the intersection with Route 711/Main Street. Each new store typically creates about 30 jobs, according to a spokesman. A few full- and part-time store team member positions remain open on the chain’s hiring website.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington Arts Center hosting memorial to late educator, artist Patricia J. Rossi
Patricia J. Rossi — an artist, musician, piano teacher and more — had a philosophy of education. “My belief is that every child should have the opportunity to recognize and develop his interests and native abilities in the best possible environment,” she wrote in 1992. “A well-balanced...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township School Board accepts donations
The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school's golf facility. At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council. Linda Diesing,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Historical Society hosts Heritage Day Festival
Monroeville Historical Society is preparing for its annual Heritage Day Festival on Oct. 1. Acting as a “tribute to Monreoville’s rural past,” the festival maintains a modern version of the community’s early farming day tradition, the Harvest Home Picnic. The tradition dates back to the 1890s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 injured in West View fire
Five people were injured in a house fire in West View Wednesday night, according to public safety officials. Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the 400 block of Highland Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Five people were injured, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher, who declined to provide...
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman found in Allegheny River in June died of accidental drowning, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh in June. Julie Anne Keddie, 38, of Shadyside, died June 15 from an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Keddie...
Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment
Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king. A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago. “I started way...
Out & About: Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament aids area nonprofits
Some say it’s a fashion faux pas to wear white after Labor Day; others say the old rule no longer applies. The topic was subject of a good-natured debate between Jim and Jo Rossi of Ligonier Township during the Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament. The Rossis were among tent sponsors for the annual event, held Sunday at Westmoreland County Community College.
Greensburg state store temporarily closed
There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield’s resurgence has Birdie all atwitter as he makes Westmoreland County Week 4 picks
Hempfield fever has stricken the Birdie. He came to work Monday morning with his face painted blue and white, and he was wearing a tattered Rick Druschel throwback jersey. Management told him to change clothes, so he put on his Gino Caesar camo jersey and Reitz-approved bucket hat instead. “They...
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Fetterman best in Braddock
Look at whom the Democrats want in the U.S. Senate. A guy who only seems to wear a hoodie when in public view. Someone with a 15104 ZIP code tattooed on his forearm. And one who has resorted to bragging that Dr. Oz wouldn’t last in Braddock. According to...
Motorcyclist injured in New Kensington accident
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an accident on Tuesday evening in New Kensington. The accident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seventh Street, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. EMS transported the motorcycle driver to an area hospital, the dispatcher said. No further information...
