Tarentum, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day

Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Senior Citizens Center receives $24,000 grant

A $24,000 grant will help the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center replace the flooring in its fitness center, state Rep. Brandon Markosek announced. Markosek, D-Monroeville, said the funding for the project will cover the cost to remove the current carpet flooring in the center’s fitness area and install athletic rubber flooring.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Turkey Trot registration begins; YMCA partners with race committee

Registration is open for Greensburg’s annual Turkey Trot, set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. This year, the race committee is partnering with the Greensburg YMCA, which is helping with pre-race operations and promotion of the Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk. The Y also is among multiple community nonprofits that will...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Heroes to Heroes: Event in Mt. Washington honors human services professionals, clients

Among the people in myriad professions who have worked toward mitigating the devastating effects of the covid-19 are “unsung heroes that, in our opinion, went unnoticed.”. “These are the men and women of human service agencies who selflessly and tirelessly, under the limitations of pandemic conditions, somehow found a way to meet the needs that they serve,” WPXI-TV reporter Lauren Talotta said while serving as emcee for an event intended to give credit where due.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Sheetz site opens near turnpike interchange along Route 31 in Donegal

A new Sheetz gas station and convenience store opened Thursday in Donegal Township, not far from the interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The new location is along Route 31, near the intersection with Route 711/Main Street. Each new store typically creates about 30 jobs, according to a spokesman. A few full- and part-time store team member positions remain open on the chain’s hiring website.
DONEGAL, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township School Board accepts donations

The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school's golf facility. At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council. Linda Diesing,...
MCMURRAY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Historical Society hosts Heritage Day Festival

Monroeville Historical Society is preparing for its annual Heritage Day Festival on Oct. 1. Acting as a “tribute to Monreoville’s rural past,” the festival maintains a modern version of the community’s early farming day tradition, the Harvest Home Picnic. The tradition dates back to the 1890s...
MONROEVILLE, PA
5 injured in West View fire

5 injured in West View fire

Five people were injured in a house fire in West View Wednesday night, according to public safety officials. Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the 400 block of Highland Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Five people were injured, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher, who declined to provide...
WEST VIEW, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg state store temporarily closed

There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”. The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Fetterman best in Braddock

Look at whom the Democrats want in the U.S. Senate. A guy who only seems to wear a hoodie when in public view. Someone with a 15104 ZIP code tattooed on his forearm. And one who has resorted to bragging that Dr. Oz wouldn’t last in Braddock. According to...
BRADDOCK, PA
Tribune-Review

Motorcyclist injured in New Kensington accident

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an accident on Tuesday evening in New Kensington. The accident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seventh Street, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. EMS transported the motorcycle driver to an area hospital, the dispatcher said. No further information...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

