Cowboys Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon
The Dallas Cowboys made a change at wide receiver earlier this week. The team announced on Tuesday that they had cut Dennis Houston on Monday. Houston appeared in both games for the Cowboys this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards. He was a training camp hero for the Cowboys...
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Sean McDermott, Jordan Poyer have positive updates on Dane Jackson
No official team statement yet regarding the injury status of Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. There were positives to note from the Bills locker room after what happened, at least. Jackson and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds collided attempting a tackle near halftime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Edmunds...
Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
Ravens Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent
After giving up 42 points to the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 loss, the Baltimore Ravens have decided to search the open market for some reinforcements on defense. According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are bringing in defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a visit. Pierre-Paul met with the Ravens...
NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Wide Receiver Signing News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to add a receiver to their practice squad. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are adding veteran receiver, Cole Beasley. The expectation is that he's going to be added to the 53-man roster pretty quickly. Garafolo is also reporting that Brady has...
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
New Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell to lead Browns’ ‘Dawg Pound’ for Thursday Night Football
Freshly acquired in a blockbuster trade, new Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is about to get a first-hand view
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening move after brutal zero-target game with Giants
Kenny Golladay is not happy with his role (or the lack thereof) with the New York Giants. That much is clear after his shocking move after their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay was not in the locker room...
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
Week 3 Pickups: Mostert, rookie WRs & Jared Goff
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week. Find out why Raheem Mostert is the best available RB, why you should be picking up one of...
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Packers: Buccaneers will miss key defensive player in Week 3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without key defensive player Akiem Hicks when they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The Green Bay Packers know all too well how good Akiem Hicks is. He has played in 12 career games against Green Bay, having spent six seasons with the division-rival Chicago Bears.
