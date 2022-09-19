Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
pghcitypaper.com
Dance parties at The Warhol, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Sept. 22-24)
Four synth artists from New York Modular Society, a Brooklyn-based electronic music collective, will take over Spirit for the 718 Modulate + Annihilate Tour. Experience the music of Carnal Ex, Crew Called Self, Repairer of Reputations, and Dysonant, along with special guests Richard Nicol and Seaclones. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com.
pghcitypaper.com
The top events in Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28
Hear from local and national leaders on environmental, racial, and climate justice issues when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents the Clean Energy Justice Roundtable. Presented as part of a larger, multi-day event that includes tours, kayaking, and more, the conversation will cover what a clean energy future looks like for future generations, inviting panelists ranging from Indigenous elders representing the Pacific Northwest to advocates from rural Appalachia and the Gulf South. 6 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. Registration required. cleanenergyjustice.com/events.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
pghcitypaper.com
Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Remembering Philip Price
This month’s column departs from the regular theme. I’m paying tribute to Philip Price, affectionately known as “Flip,” bassist for Pittsburgh’s great Bill Henry Band. Philip suffered fatal injuries from a Wilkinsburg motorcycle accident last week. We are a close musical family here in the Pittsburgh area, and many people knew Flip. He was a gentle giant who mentored younger musicians like Brandon Terry of Funky Fly Project.
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment
Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king. A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago. “I started way...
kidsburgh.org
Our big Fall Events Guide: 64 kid-friendly fall events in Pittsburgh and beyond
Photo: Caroline Bowman stars as Elsa in the “Frozen” North American Tour. Photo by Deen van Meer. Make plans for an awesome autumn with this schedule of events happening now through the end of November. Your family will be entertained with fun-filled festivals, mesmerizing theater performances, intriguing museum exhibits and fresh-air activities in the great outdoors. Check out these 63 kid-friendly fall events in Pittsburgh and beyond:
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Police 1969 is a stark look at the city's law enforcement past and legacy
We are about to see a time capsule from the tail end of the days when you would reach the Pittsburgh Police just by dialing 765-1212. Pittsburgh Police 1969, playing Fri., Sept. 23 through Wed., Sept. 28 at the Harris Theater, contains hours of documentary footage of Pittsburgh Police officers working throughout the city in, you guessed it, 1969. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 screenings will also include panel discussions about cameras and policing.
pghcitypaper.com
Dinners with shows, a New York Times shout-out, and more Pittsburgh food news
On Wed., Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m., Nooch and Two Frays Brewing will help vegans celebrate Oktoberfest with a menu that includes plant-based currywurst, sausage and sauerkraut, German-style potato salad, and German chocolate cake, as well as a limited amount of smoky pepper jack cheese to serve mini charcuterie. Pair these items with some of Two Frays' beer for a delightful time.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh
Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
AdWeek
KDKA Promotes Erika Stanish From Reporter to Weekend Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erika Stanish has been promoted to weekend evening anchor at Pittsburgh CBS owned station KDKA. “It is such an honor to be...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont-Verona happenings, week of Sept. 19, 2022
Lower Valley Athletic Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive begins Oct. 1 and ends the first week of December. There will be donation boxes in Verona at the borough building and Inner Groove Brewing, both along East Railroad Avenue. Organizers are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh
932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
wtae.com
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County
One lucky winner is holding a scratch-off ticket worth $1,000,000. The Price is Right Scratch Off ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of Washington Road in Pittsburgh. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
