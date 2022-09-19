ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Hough's Fans Are Blown Away By Her New Hair—Are You Sure That's Not Taylor Swift?!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K927o_0i1BwjXT00
Splash News

Julianne Hough is the latest A-lister to get bangs, and her fans are completely blown away by how different the simple cut has made her look! The 33-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro shared her stunning hair transformation with her fans via a three-image carousel on Instagram on September 14th – and we can confirm that she, and the new ‘do – looks flawless from every angle!

‘Taylor’s Twin’

Interestingly, fans got a little déjà vu when they first saw Jules’ post, which consisted of her posing in three different positions with her piercing blue eyes on display, alongside a bold red lip, as they thought that the Footloose star didn’t actually look like herself, but rather, like another famous blonde superstar…

“Beautiful. You look like Taylor Swift right here, or is it just me?” asked one fan. “Taylor’s twin,” wrote another, confirming that it wasn’t just one fan who had to do a double take when they first saw the post. “It’s giving Taylor Swift,” yet another fan commented, followed by the red heart and the twinkling star emojis. “U look just like Taylor Swift here… it’s a compliment lol,” another fan reassured.

We think the bold red lip has a *lot* to do with the Taylor resemblance, so we’ll be very interested to see if the dancer still looks like the “I Knew You Were Trouble” hitmaker when she is sporting different makeup!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfaFM_0i1BwjXT00

Other fans simply commented on their love of her new look, regardless of whether it resembled the 32-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do" singer, and continued to flood the comments section with emojis and compliments, as well as thousands upon thousands of likes!

"Stunning," one fan wrote, followed by two red heart emojis. "Yes, Yes, Yes. So Beautiful," added another, followed by a fire emoji and a red heart emoji. "I love your new hairstyle," praised another. "Absolutely gorgeous," added another, followed by the very popular heart eyes emoji.

