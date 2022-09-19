ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Bares Her Toned Abs In A Peekaboo Button-Down On The Streets Of NYC—We're Taking Style Notes!

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Zendaya just gave us another lesson in off-duty, trans-seasonal style when she was spotted on the streets of New York City the day after celebrating her birthday at MAMO restaurant with her mom, boyfriend Tom Holland, and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.

For a post-birthday shopping trip with friend and stylist Law Roach, the two-time Emmy winner looked so expertly put together wearing loose-fitting low-waisted jeans that sat so low beneath her bellybutton to expose her sculpted abs perfectly. Did Roach have a say in this look, we wonder?!

It's clear that the 26-year-old Dune star's toned abs were the stars of the show, as the blue and white vertical striped shirt she wore on top had a few buttons open to make sure that all eyes were on them! (If we had her figure, we would do the same!)

The Malcom & Marie star smartened her look up even more with the addition of a chic black blazer, which came complete with some fabulous silver detailing on the collar, and she finished the look off with black heeled ankle boots and black sunglasses, while her hair was worn in an effortless low pony. We give this look a ten out of ten!

