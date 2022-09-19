Read full article on original website
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
Steelers rookie WR George Pickens says he was running free vs. Patriots 'about 90 percent of the time'
Wide receiver George Pickens was one of the stars of the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason, finishing with eight receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown. The summer success hasn't translated to much production through his first two regular season NFL games though, as the rookie has been limited to two catches on six targets for 26 yards.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
The best Browns fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
In Week 3, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both clubs enter this game having suffered devastating losses in Week 2. In the final two minutes of their game against the New York Jets, the Browns blew a 13-point lead. Meanwhile, the Steelers fell to the New England Patriots last week after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
Watch: Video appears to show fan winding up before smacking Kyler Murray
Sunday's Week 2 action wasn't a good luck for a couple of different fans and how they interact with members of NFL organizations. In Cleveland, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck in the leg by a bottle thrown by a fan as he was walking towards the player's tunnel, ironically, at the near-exact moment as the team blew a late two-touchdown advantage. According to reports, the Browns are planning to ban the fan from games at FirstEnergy Stadium as a result of the incident.
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Raiders QB Derek Carr finds major silver lining in disappointing 0-2 start
The Las Vegas Raiders have not been off to the best of starts in the new campaign. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in particular, has not been at his best, throwing almost as many touchdowns (four) as interceptions (three) while sporting a mediocre pass completion rate of 61%, and he’s drawn scathing criticism over his performance, most notably from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 QBs he watches on TV and Tom Brady won’t be happy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and he dropped an intriguing tidbit about his favorite quarterbacks to watch. When given the chance, Rodgers admitted that there are two guys in particular that he enjoys watching on TV. After being pressed...
Jerry Jeudy gets a crucial injury update ahead of Broncos’ Week 3 clash vs. 49ers
The Denver Broncos could end up being without multiple key players on offense for their Week 3 home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, including Jerry Jeudy. The third-year wideout came away from the Broncos’ Week 2 home win against the Houston Texans with rib and shoulder injuries. After failing to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a first down play during the Broncos’ second drive of the contest, he walked over to the medical tent and did not end up returning to the field. He finished with one reception for 11 receiving yards on the day.
Packers missing top four WRs at practice
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
Damien Woody: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett 'doesn't know what the hell he's doing out there'
Perhaps no other first-year head coach has been criticized more through the first two weeks of the NFL season than Denver Broncos lead man Nathaniel Hackett. It started following their season-opening road loss on "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks in which Hackett controversially elected to go for a 64-yard, go-ahead field goal attempt instead of letting star quarterback Russell Wilson try to convert on a 4th-and-5. The 42-year-old admitted the following day that "Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."
