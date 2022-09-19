ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
Watkins capitalizing on his new opportunity with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has wasted no time showing he remains a deep threat in his ninth NFL season. He also has shown that catching passes isn’t the only way he can contribute. Watkins is Green Bay’s leading receiver as...
NFL analyst proposes nixing Bears-Packers prime-time games

At one time, the longstanding series between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers was considered one of the top rivalries in the NFL. But given the recent lopsided results in favor of the Packers — they’ve won 47 of the last 66 meetings dating to 1990 — one NFL analyst is calling for the NFL to stop airing the game in prime time, at least until the Bears start stringing together a few more wins.
