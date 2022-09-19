At one time, the longstanding series between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers was considered one of the top rivalries in the NFL. But given the recent lopsided results in favor of the Packers — they’ve won 47 of the last 66 meetings dating to 1990 — one NFL analyst is calling for the NFL to stop airing the game in prime time, at least until the Bears start stringing together a few more wins.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO