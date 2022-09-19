A man police describe to be in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after his car crashed into a house in the 800 block of Mason Avenue. St. Joseph police report the man drove off the road and hit the side of the house around eight o'clock Wednesday evening. The house was vacant. The man is in custody, facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO