Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Missouri teen air-lifted to hospital after crash has died
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford passenger vehicle driven by 18-year-old Kaden A. Adams of Kingsville was eastbound on Route T at SW 300 Road. The driver failed to...
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident
A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.
15-year-old hospitalized in St. Joe after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
Man arrested on DWI charge after car runs into St. Joseph house
A man police describe to be in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after his car crashed into a house in the 800 block of Mason Avenue. St. Joseph police report the man drove off the road and hit the side of the house around eight o'clock Wednesday evening. The house was vacant. The man is in custody, facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.
St. Joseph man injured after truck crash during attempt to pass
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner truck driven by Cody A. Barger, 26, St. Joseph, was westbound on 270 Road six miles north of Robinson. The driver attempted to pass a 2021...
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
Bus driver cited for careless driving after Smithville bus overturns in crash
The driver of a school bus that overturned in a crash while 30 Horizon Elementary School students were on board has been cited with careless and imprudent driving.
KHP IDs man struck and killed by school bus in Clay Center
CLAY COUNTY—A Clay Center man died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Tuesday in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Blue Bird school bus driven by Brenda G. Peterson, 71, Clay Center, was eastbound on Lincoln Avenue approaching Sixth Street. The driver failed to see a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
State Fair GM: Walk around with alcohol appears to have worked out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said the final monetary tally isn't in yet for Kansas largest get together, but it appears that allowing the carrying of alcohol throughout the fairgrounds was mostly a positive. "I worked with the highway patrol on a daily basis...
St. Joe Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants and Three New Felonies
A St. Joseph man was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple warrants and a trio of new felony charges. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota W. Peterson was arrested at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday for felony resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony driving while revoked.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
St. Joseph Police Chief Connally reflects on long career
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally says many trends have come and gone during his 38 years in law enforcement, but one recent trend stands out. Connally, who retires at the end of the month, says he has never experienced the challenge he has seen in recruiting officers and has rarely seen negativity as demonstrated by the “defund the police” movement.
