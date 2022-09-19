ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Clinton County, MO
City
Lathrop, MO
Clinton County, MO
Accidents
Clinton County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
hiawathaworldonline.com

St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident

A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mailbox#Tri#Accident#Chevy
St. Joseph Post

Man arrested on DWI charge after car runs into St. Joseph house

A man police describe to be in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after his car crashed into a house in the 800 block of Mason Avenue. St. Joseph police report the man drove off the road and hit the side of the house around eight o'clock Wednesday evening. The house was vacant. The man is in custody, facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident

A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
STANBERRY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble

A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants and Three New Felonies

A St. Joseph man was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple warrants and a trio of new felony charges. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota W. Peterson was arrested at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday for felony resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony driving while revoked.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Police Chief Connally reflects on long career

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally says many trends have come and gone during his 38 years in law enforcement, but one recent trend stands out. Connally, who retires at the end of the month, says he has never experienced the challenge he has seen in recruiting officers and has rarely seen negativity as demonstrated by the “defund the police” movement.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy