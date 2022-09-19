Read full article on original website
Whipped Honey Butter Recipe
Honey butter, at first glance, may seem a bit perplexing. After all, butter is quite savory and, moreover, often used to start the cooking process in savory dishes. That said, you unlock a whole new world when you look at butter in a sweeter light, and that's exactly what this honey butter recipe accomplishes.
Ariel Fox's recipe for chicken picadillo with Peruvian green sauce and cashew crema
Ariel Fox is the chef behind Dos Caminos, a chain of popular Mexican restaurants in New York City. She dropped by "GMA3" to share a chicken picadillo recipe.
Cocktail of the week: Native’s compostopolitan – recipe | The good mixer
The much-loved vodka-citrus refresher gets a sustainable twist
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
Krispy Kreme Just Dropped The Fall Collection Of Your Dreams
Krispy Kreme's fall menu items will have more than pumpkin spice in the mix. Though the beloved flavor of fall does make an appearance in the chain's new Autumn's Orchard Collection that was just launched today, a number of other fit-for-fall flavors are also included. According to a press release published on Business Wire, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena explained, "Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice ... Our new Autumn's Orchard Collection has all of that and more."
Is McDonald's Bringing Back Happy Meal Halloween Buckets?
When it comes to holidays, the fast food industry has an uncanny ability to capitalize on the festivities. For example, McDonald's has little association with Saint Patrick of Ireland, but the chain's famed Shamrock Shake has cemented itself as a symbol of both spring and St. Patrick's Day. Why should Halloween — the season of ghosts, ghouls, and buckets full of candy — be treated any differently?
Why Twitter Is Coming After Michael Symon's Scrambled Egg Recipe
There are some things that chefs are just weird about. Sometimes, it's a preference for a specific type of tool, like how Curtis Stone swears by his mortar and pestle. Other times, it could be the fact that they picked up a habit from cooking in a restaurant that they do at home, too, like drinking water from a plastic quart container (via Reddit). But other times, chefs get extremely competitive, passionate, petty, and serious about specific recipes, and often, the more simple the recipe, the more impassioned they are.
Why You Should Make French Toast In Your Air Fryer
Air fryers are quickly becoming one of the most popular new appliances, popping up in kitchens across the country at increasing speeds. In fact, according to data from The NPD Group, sales of air fryers increased 76% over the course of 2020 and 2021, and air fryer use at home increased by more than 60% in that time.
Why Putting Cheap Vodka Through A Brita Is Making A Comeback
Filed under what is old can be new again, TikTok has rediscovered a vodka hack that might filter out some harsh flavors in those value priced spirits. As many people turn to the social media site for hacks, trends, and other novelties, the idea of making a cost-effective vodka more palatable has people ready to pour another shot. CallMeBelly put the "vodka through a Brita filter" concept to a taste test. Although it is questionable if the liquor tastes like water, it seems to be less harsh. And while the pair's reaction might be a little over the top, the idea has resonated with many people.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
Wendy's Mozzarella Stick Burger Is Beating Burger King At Its Own Game
Imagine walking into Burger King and ordering a burger with mozzarella sticks on it. Did you picture the employee behind the counter thinking you've got a wicked case of the munchies? Did they tell you to stop wasting their time and order something that's actually on the menu? While Burger King does have mozzarella sticks, it doesn't offer anything along the lines of a cheeseburger topped off with these deep-fried cheese tubes – not officially, at least.
Get bready for a fine dining restaurant serving a 13-course bread menu
Brits are bread obsessed, be it a bread basket before dinner or a home baked loaf during lockdown we cannot resist tucking into a sourdough roll. A new pop-up restaurant will serve a menu constructed only from bread-based recipes to diners. Baker’s Dozen is a one night only pop up...
I'm Newly Obsessed With These "Affordably Stunning" And Delicious Butter Boards (And It Seems Like The Entire Internet Is Too)
Honestly, it's the most strangely soothing thing I've seen, made, and eaten in a long time...
Garlic-Sautéed Spinach Recipe
Need a super-easy side dish that complements any entrée and is packed with nutrition? We've got the recipe for you. This simple sautéed spinach recipe uses one easy technique that boosts the delicious, garlicky flavor: quick-infused garlic oil. By letting the thin slices of fresh garlic steep in the oil while it heats, the oil takes on a deep flavor that the spinach later absorbs. This will be your new favorite way to make a simple side dish feel a little fancy!
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
Make Your Own No-Carb Egg Wraps With Two Ingredients
I am not on a no-carb, or even low-carb diet, but I am on a eat-as-much-protein-as-I-can-in-a-day diet. (I don’t know if you guys heard, but I’ve started powerlifting and have made it my entire personality.) Eggs play a big part here, because their versatility makes it very easy to sneak them into all sorts of dishes.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Adding Its New Pumpkin Spice Cookies To Their Grocery Lists
A new Trader Joe's pumpkin spice product has entered the building and fans are getting excited. The popular grocery store has been cramming its shelves with all kinds of pumpkin-themed items. Seeing all the pumpkin spice cream and pumpkin bisque and pumpkin-everything-else, you might expect to see a picture of Trader Joe's when you look up that fall flavor in the dictionary.
