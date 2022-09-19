Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

As her name implies, she is a very young Terrier, Pit Bull mix waiting for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas. Baby is one year old and currently weighs 49 pounds. She is covered with a sleek black coat of short fur with white underneath and on her little paws. She came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty seizure in Van Zandt County. She needed a little veterinary care before being available for adoption. Despite having a bit of a rough start in life, she has done extremely well in the shelter environment. She will do even better when she gets into a comfy home environment.

She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to visit her. Make the extra effort, and she’ll be happy you came.

Meet Zeke!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

He is a friendly guy looking for a new home. He is a big ole’ Labrador Retriever mix who weighs 70 pounds. He is covered with white and light tan fur and has some huge puppy dog eyes. Zeke came to the SPCA of Texas as an owner surrender, and whoever adopts his will benefit from his prior training. He is house trained and knows several commands like sit, stay, come, down, and shake. He walks on a leash very well, though sometimes he does get infatuated with a smell he just has to check out thoroughly.

He’s good for a walk in the park because he just loves to get attention from people. He has had mixed reactions to other dogs, so bring any current pets to meet him and see if they seem to hit it off well. Visit any time and he’ll be happy to see you.

Meet Hayley!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Hayley is a Domestic Medium Hair mix with an absolutely beautiful full coat of amazingly soft black and white fur. She weighs 6 pounds and is two years of age. Hayley has big, gorgeous yellow-green eyes that soak in her surroundings. Hayley is like many cats, she can be a little bit shy at first, but once she is comfortable she’s a little charmer. She likes being petted and getting her rubbing in. Treats and toys win a lot of points too. She has a lot of energy, and likes to go exploring about in her surroundings.

Hayley would prefer to go to a home where there are no small children, as she is hoping for a calm and serene environment to live her best life. She would also love to be the second cat and have some feline companionship in the new digs.

Meet Becky!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

This is a super sweety waiting for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas. Becky is a Terrier, Pit Bull mix who weighs in at 41 pounds. She is just over two years old, so she still has a lot of youthful energy. You can tell when this one is happy by the flurry of wiggles and tail wags. Becky came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty case, so she is still a little shy at first meetings.

She would also prefer to have a gal pal in the house, she hits it off with women a bit faster than men due to past experience. Given a little time – and perhaps a little indulgence in extra toys and treats – this can be easily overcome, and she’ll be the loving and grateful pup she was born to be. Already have a dog? Bring them by to meet her and see if there is a good fit. Available as a foster-to-adopt.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.