ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYy4t_0i1BsHsP00
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

As her name implies, she is a very young Terrier, Pit Bull mix waiting for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas. Baby is one year old and currently weighs 49 pounds. She is covered with a sleek black coat of short fur with white underneath and on her little paws. She came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty seizure in Van Zandt County. She needed a little veterinary care before being available for adoption. Despite having a bit of a rough start in life, she has done extremely well in the shelter environment. She will do even better when she gets into a comfy home environment.

She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to visit her. Make the extra effort, and she’ll be happy you came.

Meet Zeke!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ix3BK_0i1BsHsP00
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

He is a friendly guy looking for a new home. He is a big ole’ Labrador Retriever mix who weighs 70 pounds. He is covered with white and light tan fur and has some huge puppy dog eyes. Zeke came to the SPCA of Texas as an owner surrender, and whoever adopts his will benefit from his prior training. He is house trained and knows several commands like sit, stay, come, down, and shake. He walks on a leash very well, though sometimes he does get infatuated with a smell he just has to check out thoroughly.

He’s good for a walk in the park because he just loves to get attention from people. He has had mixed reactions to other dogs, so bring any current pets to meet him and see if they seem to hit it off well. Visit any time and he’ll be happy to see you.

Meet Hayley!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WENG5_0i1BsHsP00
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Hayley is a Domestic Medium Hair mix with an absolutely beautiful full coat of amazingly soft black and white fur. She weighs 6 pounds and is two years of age. Hayley has big, gorgeous yellow-green eyes that soak in her surroundings. Hayley is like many cats, she can be a little bit shy at first, but once she is comfortable she’s a little charmer. She likes being petted and getting her rubbing in. Treats and toys win a lot of points too. She has a lot of energy, and likes to go exploring about in her surroundings.

Hayley would prefer to go to a home where there are no small children, as she is hoping for a calm and serene environment to live her best life. She would also love to be the second cat and have some feline companionship in the new digs.

Meet Becky!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlFsR_0i1BsHsP00
Photo credit SPCA of Texas

This is a super sweety waiting for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas. Becky is a Terrier, Pit Bull mix who weighs in at 41 pounds. She is just over two years old, so she still has a lot of youthful energy. You can tell when this one is happy by the flurry of wiggles and tail wags. Becky came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty case, so she is still a little shy at first meetings.

She would also prefer to have a gal pal in the house, she hits it off with women a bit faster than men due to past experience. Given a little time – and perhaps a little indulgence in extra toys and treats – this can be easily overcome, and she’ll be the loving and grateful pup she was born to be. Already have a dog? Bring them by to meet her and see if there is a good fit. Available as a foster-to-adopt.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

Comments / 1

Related
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Sandman

Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Scorpius and Turbo, pets of the week

Meet Scorpius and Turbo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Scorpius and Turbo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Lorenzo, TX
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Pals#Cruelty To Animals#Animal Rescue#Animal Cruelty#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Spca
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
Upworthy

Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
PetsRadar

Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?

In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
PETS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy