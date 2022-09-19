Zac Taylor put faith in defense on conservative play call late in first half against Cowboys

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett
Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
NFL・
Here's why Roby walked off football field with 8 minutes left vs. Wichita Christian
It wasn’t the way Wichita Christian coach Seth Nolan envisioned getting a win Friday night. The record book will show the Stars moving to 3-1 on the season following a sudden forfeiture by Roby in the fourth quarter of a non-district game played at Boys & Girls Club Field.
Stukes: rookie punt returner not to blame for big blunder
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have admittedly made plenty of rookie mistakes so far. However they insist their young punt returner failing to take the field for a punt return Sunday wasn’t one of them. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes said rookie Montrell Washington actually did the right thing by not bolting onto the field for a punt return early in the fourth quarter against Houston, forcing head coach Nathaniel Hackett to burn a timeout. “I don’t think you can blame Montrell for that, correct?” Stukes said Thursday in his first comments on the sequence that occurred with just under 10 minutes left in Denver’s 16-9 victory.
Here’s How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game For Free to See Who Comes Out on Top
Thursday Night Football is back, and if you want to know how to watch the Steelers vs. Browns online for free, we have the details on where TNF has moved—and how to stream each game for no cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off on September 21, 2022, at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio—the Browns’ hometown. In an interview with ESPN in September 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, talked about how the 2022 NFL season feels like the “next opportunity” for him. “I don’t know about rebirth, but it’s definitely, it’s the next...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games
The Winton Woods High School football team has excelled with a undefeated record entering the second half of the regular season.
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sonny Dykes, a Bitter Divorce and a Rivalry Inflamed
Mustangs faithful felt “stabbed in the back” when he left for TCU. On Saturday, he returns to Dallas—in purple.
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.
