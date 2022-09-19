Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops on $30M Securities Offerings
Shares of Biopharmaceutical company MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are tanking today owing to a registered securities offering of ~7.57 million shares and ~9.85 million warrants which will enable accredited investors in the agreement to acquire additional shares of the company. MDWD expects to raise gross proceeds of ~$30.5 million from the offerings....
tipranks.com
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update
IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
tipranks.com
Mobile Global (NASDAQ:MGAM) Rises after Quarterly Showing
Shares of India-focused esports operator Mobile Global (NASDAQ:MGAM) are rallying today after the company’s recent quarterly showing. The company went public in July raising $6.9 million in gross proceeds. During the quarter ended June 30, it did not generate any revenue and incurred R&D expenses of $46,480. After a...
tipranks.com
Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) Nosedive: TipRanks Read the Tea Cup Right!
After dropping ~43% in the past five days, Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are plummeting in the pre-market session today and we at TipRanks had already read the writing on the wall. Last month, we noted there could be a downside movement owing to a lock-up clause in Pagaya’s merger agreement and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Soars on Upgraded Q3 Revenue Outlook
Cognex, a leading maker of machine vision systems and sensors, upgraded its Q3 revenue guidance as the company rapidly replenished the component inventory destroyed by fire at the company’s key contract manufacturer. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), a leading provider of vision systems, sensors, and software used in manufacturing automation, raised its...
tipranks.com
Why Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares surged nearly 7%
Viva Energy’s shares soared as investors welcomed the company’s plan to expand its operation with the purchase of Coles Express fuel stations and convenience stores. TipRanks insights show that investors remain mostly bullish on Viva shares’ outlook. Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares soared almost 7% today, hitting an...
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
tipranks.com
FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Here’s What Could Spike Investors’ Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) specializes in making semiconductor equipment systems for the manufacturers of logic boards and memory chips. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company has operations in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and multiple other countries. ASML is a well-rooted company in the semiconductor space, and its solid growth prospects could attract prospective investors.
tipranks.com
Powrbridge (NASDAQ:PBTS) Remains Volatile
Software and technology solutions provider Powerbridge (NASDAQ:PBTS) is nosediving in today’s pre-market trade on no news. The stock which regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of NASDAQ last month has been rising for some time now. Shares are up a whopping 74.6% over the past month already.
tipranks.com
Tuas (ASX:TUA) shares soar on strong revenue growth
Although Tuas still incurred a net loss, the communications network provider achieved strong revenue growth. The company continues to increase its subscriber base amid 5G network upgrades. Tuas Ltd. (ASX:TUA) shares rose about 7% to trade above AU$1.56 in the morning session today, after the company released its Fiscal 2022...
tipranks.com
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Tracks Higher on $1B Stock Buyback
Shares of energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are on the uptick today after the company announced a stock buyback program of $1 billion effective from September 26. The new program replaces the current share repurchase programs of the company. Shares are now up ~54% so far this year.
tipranks.com
Associated British Foods: Will the stock rebound in the long run?
Food and retail group Associated British Foods’ stock hits its lowest point in the last 10 years following the turbulent inflationary environment. Is this the right time to hold on to the stock or even buy more?. Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) is a name most Britons haven’t heard of,...
tipranks.com
Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Announces Stone Group Acquisition — Here’s Why It’s Promising
Converge Technology Solutions recently announced that it is acquiring Stone Group. Due to Stone Group’s positive adjusted EBITDA and the low price paid for the deal, the acquisition looks like a promising one. Earlier today, Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) announced that it will be acquiring Stone Technologies Group,...
tipranks.com
Can Hut 8 Mining’s (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Bounce Back in 2022?
The decline in Bitcoin prices weighed on HUT stock. Meanwhile, HUT stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying that the recovery could take more time. The stock of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)(TSE:HUT) has fallen along with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Shares of this Bitcoin mining company have dropped nearly 77% year-to-date. Furthermore, with an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks and uncertainty over Bitcoin prices, recovery in HUT stock remains a far cry.
tipranks.com
Does Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Appeal in a Volatile Market?
Macro challenges have weighed on Microsoft’s recent results and could continue to be a drag on its near-term performance. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the cloud and other growth areas. Rising interest rates and macro uncertainty have dragged down tech stocks,...
tipranks.com
Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) Delivers Mixed Q2 Numbers
Travel service provider Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) has delivered a mixed set of second-quarter numbers. Revenue dropped 32% year-over-year to $598 million but came in ahead of expectations by about $87 million. EPADS at -$0.05 though fell short of consensus by $0.07. The company witnessed a more than 100% year-over-year jump in...
U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply.
tipranks.com
B&Q owner Kingfisher sees profits slide as lockdown DIY boom fades
Home products retailer Kingfisher’s half-year revenues and profits fell sharply. B&Q owner Kingfisher (GB:KGF) reported its half-year results for 2022 with almost a 30% drop in pre-tax profits to £472 million, as the boost from increased DIY during the pandemic fades. During the first half, total sales were...
tipranks.com
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) Shoots Up Post Agreement with Sagard
Shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shot up in early morning trading on Thursday after the company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases announced a royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners. This agreement will involve an upfront payment of...
Comments / 0