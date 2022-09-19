Read full article on original website
How Layer Cakes Became A Southern Party Essential
From weddings and baby showers to birthday parties, church picnics, holidays, and funerals, no Southern get-together is complete without a showstopping layer cake. While the region celebrates this iconic dessert throughout the year, layer cakes didn't originate in the South, or even in the United States. With roots in European traditions, the first layer cakes began showing up in America in the mid 1800s, with some of the earliest layer cake recipes published in "Mrs. Porter's New Southern Cookery Book," published for cooks with iron stoves, according to The New York Times.
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
thepioneerwoman.com
Italian Wedding Soup
Italian wedding soup sounds fancy, but it's really old-school comfort food: Italian peasants would throw a bunch of humble ingredients into the pot for an easy, satisfying meal. Luckily, the result was beyond delicious. This Italian dinner idea carries on the tradition with beef and sausage meatballs, a rich broth, and pasta or couscous. The meatballs roast separately and are fantastic on their own, in this soup, or added to classic spaghetti and meatballs. They can also be mixed, shaped and roasted a day ahead and refrigerated. Add this recipe to your cozy soups for fall, winter, or any time of year.
butterwithasideofbread.com
ALMOND JOY CAKE
Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
