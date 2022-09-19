Read full article on original website
Related
UC Daily Campus
UConn introduces new writing minor
The University of Connecticut has introduced a new minor in writing open to undergraduate students. “[The writing minor] is an opportunity for students in all majors to take a deeper dive into writing, to learn more about writing and to practice it,” said Ellen Carillo, an English professor and chair of the Committee on Undergraduate Writing & Instruction (CUWI) at UConn.
UC Daily Campus
Fire a cop, fund a cultural center
With ongoing discussions surrounding the funding and support of University of Connecticut cultural centers, The Daily Campus shares the worries expressed by members of the student body and by those involved with these necessary organizations. A Sept. 14 statement from the University of Connecticut Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...
Comments / 0