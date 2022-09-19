National News: Biden warns Russia against using nuclear weapons, Republicans introduce abortion ban bill and worst stock market tumble since June 2020

Joe Biden will condemn Russia’s “naked aggression” against Ukraine in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Biden, who is due to speak at 10.30am local time, will also announce support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. “He’ll offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.“He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO