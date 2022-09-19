ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

National News: Biden warns Russia against using nuclear weapons, Republicans introduce abortion ban bill and worst stock market tumble since June 2020

By Dylan Champagne
UC Daily Campus
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Washington Examiner

Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record

The onus is on Senate Democrats to help President Joe Biden shatter records over his federal judicial confirmations before the new 2023 Congress is sworn in. The president brought his total confirmations of federal judgeship positions up to 78 this week after the Senate confirmed John Lee to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Andre Mathis to the 6th Circuit, both of whom made history as the first Asian American and black man in their respective jurisdictions.
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Biden gives speech denouncing invasion of Ukraine

Joe Biden will condemn Russia’s “naked aggression” against Ukraine in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Biden, who is due to speak at 10.30am local time, will also announce support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion. “He’ll offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.“He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and...
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Saudis are aiming to broker peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after Crown Prince secured release of British hostages

After securing the release of five British hostages, Saudi Arabia's controversial Crown Prince is setting his sights on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Mohammed bin Salman spent months talking to officials from the warring countries, including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Daily Mail has learned. Last night,...
The Hill

NotedDC: Fundraising — and spending — goes big

Super PACs and party committees filed their latest campaign finance reports this week, and with the high-stakes battles for House and Senate control fully underway the money being spent (and raised) is reaching historic levels. Super PACs have poured more than $555 million into midterm elections so far this cycle,...
