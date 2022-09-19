ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Copper theft & cooler weather

Recreational marijuana fails to make it on the November ballot. (KOSU) Oklahoma authorities say “rainbow fentanyl” hasn’t been an issue yet. (NewsOK) Copper theft is rising. (Tulsa World) Tulsa’s pre-k program highlighted in 20-year research report. (Tulsa World) Young professionals give mixed reaction over Biden’s student...
TULSA, OK
iheart.com

Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman

This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Musicians
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
KFOR

Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy