Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
kosu.org
Headlines: Recreational marijuana, Copper theft & cooler weather
Recreational marijuana fails to make it on the November ballot. (KOSU) Oklahoma authorities say “rainbow fentanyl” hasn’t been an issue yet. (NewsOK) Copper theft is rising. (Tulsa World) Tulsa’s pre-k program highlighted in 20-year research report. (Tulsa World) Young professionals give mixed reaction over Biden’s student...
iheart.com
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
A 7-year-old professional photographer specializes in colorful Oklahoma sunsets
She's been taking pictures since before she could read.
kosu.org
Midwest farmers hope their hops can add a distinctive flavor to your craft beer
For the past 10 years, craft beer breweries have popped up all over the country, and some Midwest farmers are responding to the local craft beer craze by growing their own hops. In the U.S. nearly all hop production takes place in the Pacific Northwest, with 70-75% of the crop...
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
KOCO
Oklahoma’s ‘Tiger King’ claims his music has been stolen, files for lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s "Tiger King" said his music has been stolen. He has filed for what his lawyers call a seven-figure lawsuit. Joseph Maldonado said he owns the music, regardless of who was actually singing. Joe Exotic said after he was sent to jail, his former musical...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
KOCO
John Stamos, Beach Boys head to OKC for charity concert for Regional Food Bank
OKLAHOMA CITY — John Stamos and The Beach Boys are heading to Oklahoma City for a charity concert for the Regional Food Bank. Stamos is coming to OKC to play with The Beach Boys on Saturday. KOCO 5 is one of the sponsors of the event. The concert will...
Photos: Sweet dogs seeking loving homes in OKC
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
Restaurant featuring New Mexican cuisine coming to Britton District
A new restaurant featuring authentic New Mexican cuisine will be opening its doors in the Britton District.
news9.com
Beverages To Try At The Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing. News 9's Storme Jones and Jordan Dafnis sampled a variety of Italian soda.
