Agriculture

UConn introduces new writing minor

The University of Connecticut has introduced a new minor in writing open to undergraduate students. “[The writing minor] is an opportunity for students in all majors to take a deeper dive into writing, to learn more about writing and to practice it,” said Ellen Carillo, an English professor and chair of the Committee on Undergraduate Writing & Instruction (CUWI) at UConn.
Fire a cop, fund a cultural center

With ongoing discussions surrounding the funding and support of University of Connecticut cultural centers, The Daily Campus shares the worries expressed by members of the student body and by those involved with these necessary organizations. A Sept. 14 statement from the University of Connecticut Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...
Outing Club tackles Mount Washington

On Friday, Sept. 16, the University of Connecticut Outing Club took 116 people to Mount Washington in New Hampshire for a weekend hiking trip. This was the Outing Club’s biggest group yet, with every hiker taking the journey to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast. After camping and hot dog roasting on Friday night, the group set out on Saturday morning for their annual inaugural hike.
