On Friday, Sept. 16, the University of Connecticut Outing Club took 116 people to Mount Washington in New Hampshire for a weekend hiking trip. This was the Outing Club’s biggest group yet, with every hiker taking the journey to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast. After camping and hot dog roasting on Friday night, the group set out on Saturday morning for their annual inaugural hike.

