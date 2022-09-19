Read full article on original website
Related
UC Daily Campus
UConn introduces new writing minor
The University of Connecticut has introduced a new minor in writing open to undergraduate students. “[The writing minor] is an opportunity for students in all majors to take a deeper dive into writing, to learn more about writing and to practice it,” said Ellen Carillo, an English professor and chair of the Committee on Undergraduate Writing & Instruction (CUWI) at UConn.
UC Daily Campus
Fire a cop, fund a cultural center
With ongoing discussions surrounding the funding and support of University of Connecticut cultural centers, The Daily Campus shares the worries expressed by members of the student body and by those involved with these necessary organizations. A Sept. 14 statement from the University of Connecticut Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...
Connecticut community college merger off to rocky start, according to faculty
Connecticut's 12 community colleges are about to merge into just one institution, but on Thursday, professors complained the rollout is already rocky.
UC Daily Campus
Outing Club tackles Mount Washington
On Friday, Sept. 16, the University of Connecticut Outing Club took 116 people to Mount Washington in New Hampshire for a weekend hiking trip. This was the Outing Club’s biggest group yet, with every hiker taking the journey to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast. After camping and hot dog roasting on Friday night, the group set out on Saturday morning for their annual inaugural hike.
Comments / 0