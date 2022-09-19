ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

UC Daily Campus

Passenger rail to UConn is not a good idea… yet

If you have ever had to drive to Storrs, Connecticut, from anywhere further away than the surrounding towns of Bolton or Willimantic, you surely know that it is a bit of a hassle. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a railway that could take you to UConn directly?
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?

Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Dept. of Labor, Hartford Athletic hold hiring expo

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was a big day in Hartford today for job seekers. The Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic hosted their second annual Hiring Expo at Trinity Health Stadium. Hundreds of people showed up. “Well I’m unemployed right now and I saw the flier at...
HARTFORD, CT
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New community in Hartford to provide health care and food

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Men's Golf: Huskies earn podium finish at Hartford Hawks Invitational

After placing fifth last week at the season-opening Doc Gimmler Invitational in Bethpage, New York, the UConn men’s golf team scored a third-place finish a little closer to home. Competing against 15 other schools in the Hartford Hawks Invitational in South Kent, Connecticut, the Huskies ended their weekday tournament on the podium.
BETHPAGE, NY
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

