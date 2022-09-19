Read full article on original website
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
UC Daily Campus
Passenger rail to UConn is not a good idea… yet
If you have ever had to drive to Storrs, Connecticut, from anywhere further away than the surrounding towns of Bolton or Willimantic, you surely know that it is a bit of a hassle. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a railway that could take you to UConn directly?
kiiky.com
Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?
Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
Eyewitness News
Dept. of Labor, Hartford Athletic hold hiring expo
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was a big day in Hartford today for job seekers. The Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic hosted their second annual Hiring Expo at Trinity Health Stadium. Hundreds of people showed up. “Well I’m unemployed right now and I saw the flier at...
Study Reveals Connecticut is One of the Happiest States in the Nation
A new study from Wallet Hub reveals that CT is the 10th Happiest State in the Nation. The website used a lot of metrics to come up with the list, taking the following factors into account:. Share of Adult Depression. Adequate Sleep Rate. Sports Participation Rate. Suicide Rate. Work Hours.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Connecticut
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
wanderwisdom.com
Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut
I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
Eyewitness News
New community in Hartford to provide health care and food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
UC Daily Campus
Men’s Golf: Huskies earn podium finish at Hartford Hawks Invitational
After placing fifth last week at the season-opening Doc Gimmler Invitational in Bethpage, New York, the UConn men’s golf team scored a third-place finish a little closer to home. Competing against 15 other schools in the Hartford Hawks Invitational in South Kent, Connecticut, the Huskies ended their weekday tournament on the podium.
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
Quinnipiac University Poll gives Lamont, Blumenthal double-digit leads
Gov. Ned Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by 57% to 40% in a new survey of likely voters by Quinnipiac University Poll.
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
Women turn against GOP, giving Lamont and Blumenthal 17-point leads
The poll shows Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats, have 30-point leads among women who are likely to vote.
Lamont, Blumenthal lead GOP opponents by 17 points: QU poll
HAMDEN, Conn. — Women are a key factor in helping Democratic incumbents Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal lead their races by 17 points against their GOP opponents in a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday. Lamont leads challenger Bob Stefanowski by 57 - 40%, while Blumenthal...
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford
An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
