Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals

The Post and Courier
Committee recommends 'modified' year-round calendar to Georgetown County School Board
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District students might be attending school on a modified year-round schedule starting in August 2023. A committee to consider adoption of a "modified" year-round calendar for the district's 2023-24 academic year recommended approval to the Georgetown County School Board at its Sept. 20 meeting.
WMBF
Georgetown County School Board to vote on year-round school after positive survey results
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County School District may soon move to a year-round calendar. The School Board said Tuesday the change could happen as soon as the 2023-24 school year. The news comes after results from a survey on the subject. The Director of Human Resources for...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
Berkeley County School Board candidate forum happening Wednesday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek NAACP will host its first-ever Berkeley County School Board forum Wednesday evening. The candidate forum will be held for citizens to have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for the school board. The following candidates are: Lee Westberry: School Board District 01 Cyndi Russell-Albach: School Board […]
furman.edu
Two CCSD leaders to join Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative
Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Interim Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Anita Huggins, and Director of General Counsel Investigations, Oscar Douglas, were recently selected to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative for fall 2022. They are part of a 43-member class from the Lowcountry. The news appeared in LowcountryBizSC.
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
counton2.com
Conservative SC lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at state-funded hospital
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a state-funded hospital’s pediatric endocrinology clinic. Over the weekend, the American Accountability Foundation tweeted an excerpt...
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
Mount Pleasant neighbors angry about new development near historic church
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some residents in Mount Pleasant are concerned about a proposed development along Highway 17. The site is located between Home Depot and Christ Episcopal Church, which was built in 1726 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Properties. Currently, a Spinx gas station and retail center are slated […]
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House
GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
The Post and Courier
VP Kamala Harris in South Carolina tells HBCU students: 'Your vote is your voice'
ORANGEBURG — Vice President Kamala Harris implored students at a historically Black college to be the leadership America needs, using her speech at South Carolina State University's fall convocation to urge young people to vote in the upcoming midterms. Standing inside the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, Harris painted a portrait...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries Sept. 6 - 12
BROOKS, Ronald Sellers, 86, of Hanahan died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. CADDELL, Carl, 83, of Moncks Corner died Sept 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home. CONNER, Ronald, 30, of St. Stephen died Sept. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner. CLARK, Shelbey Mullinax, 81, of...
abcnews4.com
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
