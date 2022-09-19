ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals

By Zenda Douglas zdougla@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
Berkeley County, SC
Education
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County School Board candidate forum happening Wednesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek NAACP will host its first-ever Berkeley County School Board forum Wednesday evening. The candidate forum will be held for citizens to have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for the school board. The following candidates are: Lee Westberry: School Board District 01 Cyndi Russell-Albach: School Board […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Two CCSD leaders to join Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative

Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Interim Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Anita Huggins, and Director of General Counsel Investigations, Oscar Douglas, were recently selected to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative for fall 2022. They are part of a 43-member class from the Lowcountry. The news appeared in LowcountryBizSC.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Mental Health Issues#Berkeley School Board
WCBD Count on 2

New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
AWENDAW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House

GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston City Paper

Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

VP Kamala Harris in South Carolina tells HBCU students: 'Your vote is your voice'

ORANGEBURG — Vice President Kamala Harris implored students at a historically Black college to be the leadership America needs, using her speech at South Carolina State University's fall convocation to urge young people to vote in the upcoming midterms. Standing inside the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, Harris painted a portrait...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries Sept. 6 - 12

BROOKS, Ronald Sellers, 86, of Hanahan died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. CADDELL, Carl, 83, of Moncks Corner died Sept 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home. CONNER, Ronald, 30, of St. Stephen died Sept. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner. CLARK, Shelbey Mullinax, 81, of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy