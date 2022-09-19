ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Kremlin#Ukraine#Reuters#Russian
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe

Comments / 0

Community Policy