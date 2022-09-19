ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown City Council honors Syrian American brothers by renaming street

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to rename the 600 block of North Second Street "Jarrouj Way" in honor of brothers Ayoub and Radwan Jarrouj. Ayoub Jarrouj, who served as president of Allentown's Syrian Arab American Charity Association, died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June of 2021.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Festival aims to bring community together in City Park

READING, Pa. — People attending the Berks Cultural Diversity Festival at City Park in Reading on Saturday are going to be encouraged to contribute to those impacted by Hurricane Fiona. Patricia Vasquez, president of the Dominican Association of Pennsylvania, said attendees may be able to donate privately or through...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Wounded in Shooting in Main Line Neighborhood

Officials said two teenagers were involved in a shooting that wounded one of them Wednesday in a Main Line neighborhood, with one school district telling parents it may have involved its students. The shooting in Narberth Borough left one of the teens with a gunshot wound to the eye, a...
NARBERTH, PA
MONTCO.Today

Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Commissioners back Colebrookdale RR's grant application

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP is a state grant program administered by the...
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
975thefanatic.com

14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October

October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA

