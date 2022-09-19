Read full article on original website
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th Anniversary
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown City Council honors Syrian American brothers by renaming street
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to rename the 600 block of North Second Street "Jarrouj Way" in honor of brothers Ayoub and Radwan Jarrouj. Ayoub Jarrouj, who served as president of Allentown's Syrian Arab American Charity Association, died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June of 2021.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Festival aims to bring community together in City Park
READING, Pa. — People attending the Berks Cultural Diversity Festival at City Park in Reading on Saturday are going to be encouraged to contribute to those impacted by Hurricane Fiona. Patricia Vasquez, president of the Dominican Association of Pennsylvania, said attendees may be able to donate privately or through...
Royersford Family Remembers Nine-Year-Old Daughter with ‘Be Kind’ Reminder
Ella Smith.Image via 6abc. The Smith family of Royersford spent Sept. 20 on a social media mission to remind followers of the importance of being courteous, decent, and gentle in daily interactions. A 6abc digital staff report covered the #BeeKindElla initiative.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Wounded in Shooting in Main Line Neighborhood
Officials said two teenagers were involved in a shooting that wounded one of them Wednesday in a Main Line neighborhood, with one school district telling parents it may have involved its students. The shooting in Narberth Borough left one of the teens with a gunshot wound to the eye, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire department donates old truck to Montgomery County vo-tech school
Giving students hands-on experience is key to helping them build confidence in their skills. That's why a fire department is donating a great learning tool to a school in Montgomery County. The Empire Hook and Ladder Co. is part of the Pottstown Fire Department. The crew knows firsthand how having...
Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career
Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool. Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Commissioners back Colebrookdale RR's grant application
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP is a state grant program administered by the...
phillyvoice.com
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
975thefanatic.com
14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October
October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
mahoningmatters.com
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
