Mosinee Fire, EMS Recieves State Grant Funding
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers toured the state on Tuesday announcing nearly $32 million in grant funding to over 440 EMS districts to help with staffing and equipment needs. Interim Fire Chief Adam Grahn says he plans to split the funds up between purchasing some new equipment...
Village of Weston Seeks Input for Strategic Plan Update
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Village leaders in Weston are looking for input from residents over the next four weeks as they complete an update to their strategic plan. Village Administrator Keith Donner says they haven’t taken a good look at their plans since 2016, meaning now is the time to do so. “It’s a process that probably should be revisited annually so we can review where we are,” said Donner. “But we’ve had some other activities that have derailed us a bit. So no we are trying to get back on track.”
Ring Sentenced for Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been sentenced for distribution of meth after a sting operation in the summer of 2021. Jacob Ring will serve seven years in federal prison and five years of probation on charges of distributing more than 50 grams of the drug. Officers arrested him after two undercover informants purchased 50 grams from him in June and July ’21.
Road Rage Incident Leads to Charges Against Wausau Man
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 56-year-old Wausau man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Highway 29 in what may have been an incident of road rage over windshield washer fluid mist going from one vehicle to another. Todd Pranke is facing charges of second-degree recklessly...
