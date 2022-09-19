WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Village leaders in Weston are looking for input from residents over the next four weeks as they complete an update to their strategic plan. Village Administrator Keith Donner says they haven’t taken a good look at their plans since 2016, meaning now is the time to do so. “It’s a process that probably should be revisited annually so we can review where we are,” said Donner. “But we’ve had some other activities that have derailed us a bit. So no we are trying to get back on track.”

