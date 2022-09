MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO