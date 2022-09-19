Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Central A&M Schools Foundation Holding Homecoming Fundraiser Saturday Evening
Homecoming week for Central A&M School District often means celebration for the kids with a big football game and dance to cap the week off. Superintendent Dr. DeAnn Heck says there’s a fundraising event for the adults while the kids dance the evening away Saturday. Dr. Heck says this will help the Central A&M Schools Foundation raise funds for an updated middle school library.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County CEO 2022-23 Students Off and Running
Christian County CEO students stopped by Miller Media Group radio stations at 918 East Park Street Wednesday morning. CEO, or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, immerses students in real-life experiences with an opportunity to take risks, manage the results, and learn from the outcome. Only about six weeks in, students are still...
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
City of Decatur gives $450,000 for small repair grants
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is trying to revitalize homes using American Rescue Plan funding. This week they are launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program, also known as SHIP. The program gives funds to homeowners for home repairs. City officials said, “The owner-occupied Small Housing Improve is an attempt to invest […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School Board Holds Monthly Meeting
Taylorville School Board met Tuesday evening for their regular monthly meeting. The board approved minutes, reviewed and approved September CLAIMS, and went over the treasurer’s report, overnight trip request and consideration of personnel. Under old business, the board got a recap and update from maintenance director Steve Walters on...
taylorvilledailynews.com
CTI Hosts Vibe at Five To Introduce New Building on Cheney
CTI hosted the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly “Vibe at 5” event Wednesday night. Dozens from the community came to check out the new CTI building on Cheney. It’s the first public event at the CTI building since the ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and various forms of entertainment.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Norma Jean Hawkins
Norma Jean Hawkins, 89 of Owaneco, passed away at 1:51a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on May 15, 1933 in Elgin, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Block) Blietz. She married John William Hawkins on January 28, 1956 in South Elgin, Illinois and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2013. Norma and her husband operated Red Gate Kennel where they raised many dogs including Collies, Welsh Corgis, and Jack Russell Terriers. She enjoyed working puzzles. More than anything, Norma loved spending time at her rural home, caring for her property and animals.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Fall Sports Season Means Fall Injuries; Pana Community Hospital Addressing The Need
It’s the high school sports season. While it’s time of celebration for many, it’s also a great time to highlight what happens if an injury occurs. Dr. David Tapscott is an Orthopedic Specialist who visits Pana Community Hospital. Orthopedic Specialists focus on correcting ailments in the skeletal system.
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Herald & Review
Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend
CLINTON — The 54th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25, in downtown Clinton. The festival is free to everyone and features 25 food booths as well as live music. Marian Brisard, director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, said they are expecting great...
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Additional Sunday bus routes coming to Decatur
Decatur, Ill., (WCIA) — One Central Illinois bus system is expanding, hoping to make getting to work and running errands easier for people. It’s all happening in Decatur. Lacie Elzy, the city’s transit administrator, said the five added hybrid routes on Sundays will help connect the city’s “Urban Core” to more shopping and medical care. […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Springfield Clinic Offering October Flu Shot Days
Now is the best time to get your flu shot. Springfield Clinic Taylorville Nurse Practitioner Kate Cervi says flu season runs from Fall through Winter. Cervi says that there are a couple Springfield Clinic flu shot days next month. The flu shot is important because it protects you and those...
wmay.com
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Baum students deputized into the FBI: Federal Bureau of Instruction
DECATUR — Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase was visiting a class at Baum School a few weeks ago when a student asked him if he was in the FBI. Kaden Foster-Wallace knows better now, but that day Dase was wearing a black polo shirt emblazoned with the FFA logo. “I...
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
Vote set for Mattoon dispensary proposal
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon City Council will be voting Tuesday night on whether to allow a marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the city. A permit request filed by TC AppliCo, LLC passed the Planning Commission last week and is now on the city council’s agenda. If approved, the dispensary would open […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
taylorvilledailynews.com
David Lee Samson
David Lee Samson, 71, of Taylorville, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Taylorville Care Center. David was born July 18, 1951, in Taylorville, the son of Lynn W. and Lena M. (Luttrell) Samson. He worked for many years at Alma Plastics. David enjoyed family gatherings, and he looked forward to every minute spent with family.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
