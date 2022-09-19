Read full article on original website
Related
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: All things Celtic at Bethlehem festival
Celtic culture from clans to kilts to music to food will fill the streets of downtown Bethlehem when the Celtic Cultural Alliance holds the 35th annual Celtic Classic under the hill-to-hill bridge and along Main Street this weekend. The three-day festival will begin Friday on Highland Field with "Haggis Bowl,"...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
wrnjradio.com
Upper Black Eddy-Milford 1933 covered bridge demolition film scheduled for Thursday premiere on YouTube
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Monday announced that it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville, PA. The old film footage was recently digitized and...
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Bucks County Resident Rode the Whole Delaware Canal Towpath by Bike For Two Days
The local writer documented her experience through the area. A Bucks County writer recently took a bike ride through the whole Delaware Canal Towpath, making a few fun stops on the way. Brittany Brown wrote about her outdoor adventure for Visit Bucks County. Brown, known for her local travel blog...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown City Council honors Syrian American brothers by renaming street
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to rename the 600 block of North Second Street "Jarrouj Way" in honor of brothers Ayoub and Radwan Jarrouj. Ayoub Jarrouj, who served as president of Allentown's Syrian Arab American Charity Association, died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June of 2021.
WFMZ-TV Online
Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
mahoningmatters.com
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
This Bucks County High School Orchestra Was Just Selected to Perform at a Well-Known Music Conference
The orchestra for a Bucks county high school was recently selected to perform at a well-respected and revered music conference. Council Rock High School South’s orchestra was recently chosen to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The conference will be held from April 20 to April 22 of 2023 in the Poconos.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jersey Central Power & Light installs devices to protect bald eagles in Sussex County
Jersey Central Power & Light has installed devices on electrical equipment in Sussex County to protect America's national symbol. In areas near bald eagle nests in Hamburg Township and near Culver Lake, the power company has added guards to prevent birds from buildings nests on top of poles and on the crossarms that support electrical equipment.
Comments / 0