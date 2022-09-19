ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: All things Celtic at Bethlehem festival

Celtic culture from clans to kilts to music to food will fill the streets of downtown Bethlehem when the Celtic Cultural Alliance holds the 35th annual Celtic Classic under the hill-to-hill bridge and along Main Street this weekend. The three-day festival will begin Friday on Highland Field with "Haggis Bowl,"...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Queen, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Upper Saucon Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Basketball
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Government
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown City Council honors Syrian American brothers by renaming street

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to rename the 600 block of North Second Street "Jarrouj Way" in honor of brothers Ayoub and Radwan Jarrouj. Ayoub Jarrouj, who served as president of Allentown's Syrian Arab American Charity Association, died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June of 2021.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#British Royal Family#Uk#U Saucon Twp
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County High School Orchestra Was Just Selected to Perform at a Well-Known Music Conference

The orchestra for a Bucks county high school was recently selected to perform at a well-respected and revered music conference. Council Rock High School South’s orchestra was recently chosen to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The conference will be held from April 20 to April 22 of 2023 in the Poconos.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy