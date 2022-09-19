VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Québec Nickel Corp. ( CSE: QNI;FSE: 7lB;OTCQB: QNICF ) (“ QNI ” or the ” Company ”) is pleased to announce a second drill rig began operating this past week at the Company’s Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE property, located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or, Québec. This second machine will see the completion of approximately 3,000 metres of drilling in the central portion of the Company’s Ducros property, at the Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex (DUSC) target area, on the west side of Provincial Highway 113 (Figures 1 & 2). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005369/en/ Figure 1. Geology map of Québec Nickel’s Ducros property (dark red outline) showing the individual mining claims that comprise QNI’s land package, along with the locations of the various Ni-Cu-PGE target areas. The regional geology is sourced from the Government of Québec’s online SIGÉOM database. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO