Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Québec Nickel Corp. Adds Second Drill Rig to Its Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Property and Begins a 3,000 Metre Drilling Program at the Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Québec Nickel Corp. ( CSE: QNI;FSE: 7lB;OTCQB: QNICF ) (“ QNI ” or the ” Company ”) is pleased to announce a second drill rig began operating this past week at the Company’s Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE property, located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or, Québec. This second machine will see the completion of approximately 3,000 metres of drilling in the central portion of the Company’s Ducros property, at the Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex (DUSC) target area, on the west side of Provincial Highway 113 (Figures 1 & 2). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005369/en/ Figure 1. Geology map of Québec Nickel’s Ducros property (dark red outline) showing the individual mining claims that comprise QNI’s land package, along with the locations of the various Ni-Cu-PGE target areas. The regional geology is sourced from the Government of Québec’s online SIGÉOM database. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accelerating the Speed of Light, euNetworks Deploys a New 45km Ultra Low Latency Route to Basildon Including 14km of Lumenisity® CoreSmart® Hollowcore Fibre Cable
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- euNetworks Fiber UK Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed a new ultra low latency route between Basildon and London in the UK that connects the ICE data centre to Interxion LON1 & 2: A Digital Realty Company, and onwards to Slough. These are critical locations for financial markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005083/en/ Paula Cogan, President euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)
UK North Sea Emissions Down More Than 20 Pct Since 2018
The North Sea oil and gas industry will meet early emissions reduction targets after posting cuts of more than 20 pct between 2018-21. The North Sea oil and gas industry is on track to meet early emissions reduction targets after posting cuts of more than a fifth between 2018-21. The...
EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher
Takeover activity is heating up as major mining companies see value in the market. Long-term marginal demand for copper is being driven by electric vehicles. The difficulty of developing new mines is leading to increased interest in buying operational mines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Prairie Lithium Acquires Oil Wells Slated for Abandonment to Advance their Lithium Resource Research
EMERALD PARK, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION (“Prairie Lithium” or the “Company”) acquired three additional wells from a Saskatchewan based Oil Producer that were set to be abandoned due to the wells limited oil production. Although the wells no longer have use for oil production, they do provide Prairie Lithium with the opportunity to access the production and disposal formations required for its lithium operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005109/en/ Prairie Lithium’s Mineral Permit Area and Wells Penetrating the Duperow Formation (Photo: Business Wire)
EV Manufacturers Must Invest In Battery Raw Materials In Order To Make The Energy Transition Successful, Matt Fernley Urges Stakeholders
