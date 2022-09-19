ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Fergus. County through 215 PM MDT... At 148 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Moore, or 13 miles southwest of Lewistown, moving northeast at 30. mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess...
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEVUE, CAREY, CHALLIS, HAILEY,. KETCHUM, MACKAY, RICHFIELD, AND SHOSHONE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 542 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN IDAHO THIS WATCH...
IDAHO STATE
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE

