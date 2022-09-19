State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO