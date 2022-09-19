Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
APCHA survey says homeowners hesitant on right-sizing
Survey results show that a small percentage of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority homeowners would consider downsizing to a smaller unit, according to a report APCHA board members reviewed during their Wednesday meeting. In March, the board requested that a survey be brought to homeowners to see who might be interested...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected to cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Aspen Daily News
Residential development not part of plan for historic ranch
A historic cattle ranch near Carbondale that sold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be preserved as an equine operation with very little residential development under a proposal submitted to Pitkin County. Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran, wife and husband, purchased the Tybar Ranch on Prince Creek...
luxury-houses.net
This $10.4 Million Magnificent Property in Edwards Features Stunning Architecture and Extraordinary Views of The Sawatch Range in A Resort-like Setting
The Property in Edwards, an unique and private home tucked away within the gates of the Cordillera Valley Club featuring stunning architecture and extraordinary views of the Sawatch Range in a resort-like setting is now available for sale. This home located at 1 Spring Creek Ln, Edwards, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Rabins (Phone: 970-845-9400) & Brooke Horan-Kates (Phone: 970-376-5149) at Slifer Smith & Frampton – Hyatt for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edwards.
Aspen Daily News
Wildfire technology touted as critical tool in a warming world
There’s no better defense against wildfires than steady rain, as the Roaring Fork Valley learned this summer, but the Aspen Fire Protection District believes it has found the next best thing. Officials from the fire district and a company called Pano AI on Wednesday discussed the camera network that...
Edwards apartment plan in county approval process
There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Sept. 22
City of Aspen seeks input on police chief recruitment. The city of Aspen is launching a recruitment process to find and select its next police chief and is inviting community members to provide input. Participants may complete a brief survey and provide comments online at aspen.gov. The survey seeks public...
Aspen Daily News
Thrift Shop grant recipients
Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds. This month the nonprofit grant recipients are: Aspen Hope Center, Aspen Fringe Festival, Aspen Youth Center, CASA of the 9th, Thunder River Theatre Company, Aspen Indigenous Foundation, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Strong, Bridging Bionics, Carbondale Community Oven, Challenge Aspen and Raising a Reader-Aspen to Parachute.
Aspen Daily News
Remembering Denver
I enjoyed Lorenzo Semple’s column (“The 50th anniversary of the album that changed Aspen forever,” Sept. 17) about John Denver and how he covered John’s love of Aspen and the Rocky Mountains — a terrible loss. I was an air traffic controller in Aspen in...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Flight Academy prepares students, adults for aviation careers
As one of the most picturesque yet difficult locations to fly to and from in North America, Aspen is a place some pilots make an effort to stay away from. That said, students who train with the Aspen Flight Academy can acquire skills that tenured pilots around the world dream of learning.
Aspen Daily News
Here House hosting Mike Kaplan for free oral history event on Wednesday
Living in a town like Aspen, it can seem as though the characters who shape its community will be around forever. But with time, the movers and shakers leave or pass, and preserving their stories is essential to preserving this place. That’s according to Candice Carpenter Olson, owner and founder...
Red Sandstone-Muddy Pass road will close next week
The Red Sandstone-Muddy Pass Road (NFSR 700) will be closed beginning Sept. 26 to motorized vehicles north of Vail while the White River National Forest replaces the culvert crossing at Red Sandstone Creek. The road will be closed to motorized vehicles until Oct. 14 from north of the intersection with...
Aspen Daily News
Skinner: The dam keeper and the damsel
Just over 100 years ago, there was a dam keeper living in the Hunter Creek Valley near Aspen. Apparently, Hunter Creek was the site of one of the first — if not the first — hydroelectric operations west of the Mississippi. And the Adelaide Ranch, founded by William C.E. Koch in the early 1880s, was the breadbasket of the old mining town, Ute City.
Aspen Daily News
Whiting: For your consideration: Roger Marolt
Well, it’s that exciting time of the year when The Aspen Times runs their annual popularity contest, “Best of.” Nominations are open until Monday. I had plans to run a series of promotional columns to get Besty McBestface nominated in all categories, but other things came up. It’s just as well, since The Times has changed its rules this year.
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more local road projects in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Summit Daily News
Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months
Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
Aspen Daily News
Nigerian writer to lead Aspen Words free talk
Aspen Words is inviting the community to engage with its September Writer in Residence, Tochukwu Okafor, during a free event on Thursday evening at the Pitkin County Library. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will run for about an hour in the library’s Bil Dunaway Room. Okafor will first give a 30-minute author talk, joined in discussion by the moderator, Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson.
Aspen Daily News
A trio of state tourney bids
Aspen and Basalt high schools will both be competing for the 3A golf state championship. Both qualified as teams out of Tuesday’s regional championship at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, along with regional champion Vail Mountain. Runner-up Basalt earned an automatic team qualification, while all four Aspen golfers qualified individually, allowing the Skiers the opportunity to defend their state champion title as the three teams’ season-long battle came to a head in the regional.
Aspen Daily News
Parents, where were you?
A Sept. 8 event called "Drugs are Killing Our Kids" was outstanding. The next day, the Aspen Police Department posted on Facebook: “We've been polite, we’ve been reserved, but no more. People are dying.” Please read the rest. We've heard nothing from the sheriff and his department!...
