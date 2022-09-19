ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania

By Falicia Woody
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBK74_0i1Bixa700

Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania 02:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.

So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are.

"If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.

You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.

Most recently, Westmoreland County communities were hit hard with stagnant rain that washed out the Steelers' Friday Night Lights and damaged numerous homes, some even on hilltops.

"It was just overwhelming to see something like that happen," said Wanda White, a Munhall resident.

Wanda watched as water rushed down the street in her Munhall neighborhood then eventually burst into her basement like an aquarium.

"It filled up so much it would break through the pane of my window and flowed in. It was just an avalanche of craziness," said.

And it when comes to flash flooding...

"So it's not necessarily about the total amount of rain that you get, it's about how fast, the rate of that rain. That's really what causes these issues," said Ken Graham, Director of the National Weather Service.

So what's new? What is being done now about the communication aspect? And how can you know faster when the next event is happening? It all starts with the verbiage.

"We could have a perfect forecast right? If it's not understood, if it's too confusing whether it's terminology or the language that we use, then it doesn't do any good. You have to have words that are actionable," Graham said.

Thanks to this cool technology, alerts will be sent straight to your phone in the case flooding is considered "considerable" or "catastrophic."

"So Ivan of 2004, South Hills flood June of 2018, those are events we would set your phones off for," McMullen said.

It always important to have a plan in place in case there's flooding, but before you do that, you need to know your risk.

"If you don't know your risk, how are you going to know what to plan for?" Graham asked.

When a flood watch is issued, have that plan in place. When a flash flood warning is issued, take that plan into action.

"But the most important thing is people stay vigilant have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings and know what to do when it happens," McMullen said.

And with powerful flooding can be, remember that it's up to you and how you plan on saving your life and your family's lives.

"You try to push forward but it was just like 'wow'. It was just unbelievable," White said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Fall begins tonight as a cooler weekend is ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You know the saying you 'never wear white after Labor Day?' Well, call me adventurous because that is something that I do now live by. I do however refuse to eat anything 'pumpkin spice' before fall has arrived.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosI will be asleep when fall finally arrives tonight at 9:04 our time, but tomorrow?  I am finding something pumpkin spice and I am going to enjoy it. It will also help that the weather will all of a sudden feel fall-like with highs on Friday just in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
South Hills, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Munhall, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Riverfront Park gets $250K grant for restoration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny Riverfront Park will get a $250,000 makeover. The city of Pittsburgh and the nonprofit Riverlife got a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to restore and upgrade the upper promenade. After more than two years of heavy use, Riverlife said the park is in "desperate need" of restoration. The first phase of renovation will work on the iconic bluestone paving, which Riverlife said currently poses safety and accessibility hazards, and landscaping and lighting improvements. "Restoring this historic park aligns with our shared goal to activate the rivers' edge and improve accessibility and safety to all Pittsburgh residents and visitors," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. "Riverlife has a history of working across partnerships to complete critical infrastructure projects and we're thrilled to be working together."The nonprofit will also work with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the park's original designers. The grant comes from $90 million Gov. Tom Wolf earmarked for recreation and conservation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Pennsylvania#Flash Flood
echo-pilot.com

Survey nets fish that are reproducing in once-polluted Stonycreek River

Parts of the Stonycreek River that were dead to aquatic life about 20 years ago are now supporting and regenerating fish in Cambria and Somerset counties. Eric Null, adjunct professor at Garrett College, and his fisheries class students surveyed portions of the stream Friday in partnership with the Somerset Conservation District. They used electrofishing equipment that temporarily stuns the fish to allow the volunteers to net the fish for documentation.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple bus routes provided by Woodland Hills out of service due to driver shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Numerous routes provided by the Woodland Hills School District will not be in operation on Thursday morning. Routes mostly affected are outside of the school district. The reasoning is due to a shortage of drivers.Parents and students along those routes are to be notified by their school if they are affected. Woodland Hills has said they are working to fill the shortage. You can find a list of the affected routes below. 701, 702, 703, 704 - Propel Braddock Hills Middle and Elementary705 - Propel Pitcairn460 - St. Bede/Shadyside Academy Jr (projected to start Monday 9.26.22 by combining with route 459)117 - Urban Academy/Neighborhood Academy431 -  Falk (driver on medical leave)432 - Urban Pathways/St. Benedict214 - Imani Christian220 - Redeemer Luthern209 - Sister Thea Bowman205 - Provident Charter/Holy Family206 - Life Male Steam AcademyYou can stay up to date on Woodland Hills' transportation communications on their website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Lane Closures Set For I-79 In Harmony

Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township could see some delays over the next couple of months. PennDOT announced that that there will be lane closures in the southbound lane of I-79 over the Harmony Bridge starting today through early November. Crews will be continuing their work to preserve the bridge.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 400 brand new coats given to Westmoreland County students

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 400 brand new coats were handed out to kids in Westmoreland County Thursday. Diversified Energy donated the coats to students at Monessen Elementary Center in partnership with the nonprofit Operation Warm. "We don't the kids or the parents to be concerned on providing coats, we want to do that for them. We want them to focus on their education," said Diversified Energy Director of Operations Jason Mounts. Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm has helped more than 4.5 million children. The initiative will host several more gifting events this fall, giving more than 4,000 students new coats overall. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Greene County, PA

Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges

If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy