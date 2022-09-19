Dan Campbell Praising Dan Skipper Is Going Viral

The sixth-year offensive lineman earned the respect of his coaches and teammates Sunday.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has never made an NFL team coming out of training camp.

In one of the emotionally gripping scenes of this year's "Hard Knocks", Skipper is seen visibly shaken by being informed that he did not make the team's initial 53-man roster.

"Hey, man, I mean my sixth year in the league. I’ve never made a team. It’s tough, you go in, and you’re never quite good enough. You’re not quite enough. You show up every day, and you think you’re doing the right things, and just for whatever reason, it just doesn’t quite work out," Skipper said postgame Sunday.

Following the Lions' 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders , Campbell had Skipper talk to the media first, showing the lineman the respect that he deserved.

In a video that is now going viral online, Campbell highlights Skipper's performance in front of the team in the locker room, drawing cheers and a "Skip, Skip, Skip, Skip" chant from his teammates.

"I think I’ve had 20 NFL contracts? They’re not worth the paper they’re written on, right? So, it’s like, ‘Here we go again.’ Six years, I think things look good, and it sucks, but went home, got things – got to spend a week with the family, which was big. Got back up here, moved and all that," said Skipper. "Just trying to get back to push your best foot ahead every day. It’s not easy. Whether you’ve been fired once or 100 times, it still sucks. It’s tough. You get fired, but just keep on plugging away.”