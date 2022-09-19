Read full article on original website
Related
EKU Sports
Men’s Tennis Plays in the First Annual Colonel Invite
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team is playing in the first annual Colonel Invite at the Greg Adams Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday. This will be the first home match for the Colonels since 2018. RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team is...
EKU Sports
Defending ASUN Champions Begin Fall Practice
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky's baseball team recently began its fall practice schedule. In addition to 12 intrasquad scrimmages, the Colonels will play a fall exhibition game at Wright State and wrap up fall practice with the annual Fall World Series. The team held its first practice...
EKU Sports
@EKUFootball Game Day: Colonels Battle Austin Peay In ASUN Opener Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – EKU hits the road for its first ASUN test as the Colonels face conference foe Austin Peay on Saturday, September 24, at Fortera Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Barry Greshma will handle play-by-play duties with Ethan Schmidt serving as the analyst and Madalyn Stubblefield working as the sideline reporter.
Stoops, Kentucky Maintaining Challenge of Juggling Recruiting and the Transfer Portal
Kentucky football has jumped a couple of pedestals in the college football hierarchy over the course of Mark Stoops' tenure. As the Wildcats have gotten consistently better, so has the recruiting around Lexington. Following years of mediocrity on the field and on the trail, Big Blue Nation ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari is visiting a pair of top 2024 recruits
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are working hard on their 2024 recruiting class this week. Calipari shared a tweet that he was in the Bronx, and Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Cal and Orlando Antigua would be visiting Ian Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson is currently ranked...
NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock Speaks on Kentucky Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock held his fourth game-week press conference of the season on Tuesday, as his 1-2 Huskies prepare to make the trip south to take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. Here's everything that the fourth-year head coach had to say about the Cats: On Mark ...
WTVQ
5 UK football players sue Lexington police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five University of Kentucky football players filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Lexington police officer. Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party. The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County Grand Jury, who determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.
RELATED PEOPLE
lanereport.com
Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin
Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
harrodsburgherald.com
Oktoberfest Returns—Bigger And Better—Friday, Sept. 30
Organizers say there are only two words you need to describe the sixth annual Oktoberfest, which returns to downtown Harrodsburg next week: bigger and–hopefully–better. The festival is not only physically bigger, with the addition of a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, the three-day festival has grown so big it can’t even be confined to one month. That’s right, Oktoberfest starts this year in September, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
Pentatonix, Grammy award-winning acapella group, coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena. Pentatonix has announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beef2live.com
Bluegrass Richmond: Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Richmond, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday) The largest string sold on Friday at Bluegrass (Richmond) was 113 steers (944#) at $168.00. The second largest string was 80 heifers (632#) at $169.00. The average price paid on Friday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Richmond)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Five Kentucky football players reportedly file lawsuit against Lexington Police Department
Five Kentucky football players are reportedly filing a lawsuit against the Lexington Police department after being charged with burglary but later cleared, according to Lex 18 News. The police said that the group of Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams was asked to leave an...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a season changing cold front
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will sizzle for a few more days. That sticks around until we get a potent cold front in the area. We have a couple more days with Summer-like heat. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs you usually see in July. The general range for these highs will come in around 85 to 90 degrees. I think we have the best shot to hit 90 on Wednesday.
Comments / 0