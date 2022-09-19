Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Florida voters care about the most

Read full article on original website
bret swanson
3d ago
The “inflation reduction act” will do absolutely nothing but increase inflation. It’s a green new deal boondoggle waist of money the government doesn’t have. Keep printing it and we will soon become Venezuela .
Reply(1)
35
A deplorable American
3d ago
In this state, to lump all Latinos as "left leaning" is just stupid. Ask any Cuban American or Venezuelan American. Most of them hate Biden
Reply(26)
27
FL Deporables
3d ago
Women Rights It's right up and center. Nothing it's more important than your constitutional rights. Once they start stripping your rights as a citizen everything is in Jeopardy. Despise how you feel about abortion you should protect your own rights of your own bodies not the Government.
Reply(7)
11
Related
Donald Trump Is Reportedly So Mad About Ron DeSantis 'Stealing His Thunder' With Immigration Stunt
Donald Trump is reportedly furious with Ron DeSantis, as he claimed that the Florida Governor stole his thunder – and also his idea – when he made the decision to relocate 48 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. DeSantis...
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis did not hold back when criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's running mate for a "disgusting" joke at the expense of special needs children. Karla Hernandez-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, was caught on video Tuesday claiming that her experience as a teacher of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
What readers are saying about Gov. DeSantis and the Martha’s Vineyard immigrants | Letters
Editor’s note: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ involvement in flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard prompted a lot of readers to write. Here are some of their letters. As a teacher, we have been told the state does not have enough money for our schools. Our veteran teachers here in Hillsborough County have not had a raise in three years. Our schools are short-staffed in all areas: teachers, administrators, custodial, bus drivers, cafeteria and office staff. However, our governor was able to create a $12 million budget for an initiative that now includes dealing with undocumented immigrants by flying them to Martha’s Vineyard to keep them out of Florida.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midterms countdown: New NBC poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress
With midterm elections just 50 days out, Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate in the race for Congress. A new NBC poll shows 46 percent backing from both parties as campaign season comes into full swing.Sept. 19, 2022.
Democrats' Chances of Keeping Both House and Senate Are Improving: Polls
The Democrats' chances of winning both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections are improving, based on an analysis by national poll tracker FiveThirtyEight. President Joe Biden's party is currently favored to win the Senate, while Republicans are favored to win the House, but the...
Comments / 90