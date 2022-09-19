ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Florida voters care about the most

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 90

bret swanson
3d ago

The “inflation reduction act” will do absolutely nothing but increase inflation. It’s a green new deal boondoggle waist of money the government doesn’t have. Keep printing it and we will soon become Venezuela .

Reply(1)
35
A deplorable American
3d ago

In this state, to lump all Latinos as "left leaning" is just stupid. Ask any Cuban American or Venezuelan American. Most of them hate Biden

Reply(26)
27
FL Deporables
3d ago

Women Rights It's right up and center. Nothing it's more important than your constitutional rights. Once they start stripping your rights as a citizen everything is in Jeopardy. Despise how you feel about abortion you should protect your own rights of your own bodies not the Government.

Reply(7)
11
Related
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Tampa Bay Times

What readers are saying about Gov. DeSantis and the Martha’s Vineyard immigrants | Letters

Editor’s note: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ involvement in flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard prompted a lot of readers to write. Here are some of their letters. As a teacher, we have been told the state does not have enough money for our schools. Our veteran teachers here in Hillsborough County have not had a raise in three years. Our schools are short-staffed in all areas: teachers, administrators, custodial, bus drivers, cafeteria and office staff. However, our governor was able to create a $12 million budget for an initiative that now includes dealing with undocumented immigrants by flying them to Martha’s Vineyard to keep them out of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election State#Florida House#Election Day#State Of Florida#The Washington Examiner#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy