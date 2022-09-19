ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

Virginia man’s birthday present is prison for role in robbery of Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — On his 36th birthday, a Virginia man learned he will join his co-conspirator in prison on charges he participated in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Dante Salley, of Virginia Beach, Va., was sentenced on Sept. 19 in Montgomery County Court to 8 to 16 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Pa. elections official visits colleges to highlight voter registration

BLUE BELL — With under two months until the 2022 General Election, voter registration efforts are ramping up across the region. That ramp-up included a visit Tuesday to the Montgomery County Community College Blue Bell campus by Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman to highlight National Voter Registration Day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phoenixville Hospital receives certifications for Primary Stroke Center, Hip and Knee Replacement

Phoenixville Hospital-Tower Health recently underwent two on-site reviews by The Joint Commission — receiving certifications for its Primary Stroke Center and Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement. The hospital once again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Center...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

