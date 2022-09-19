Read full article on original website
Main Line Media News
Virginia man’s birthday present is prison for role in robbery of Cheltenham pharmacy
NORRISTOWN — On his 36th birthday, a Virginia man learned he will join his co-conspirator in prison on charges he participated in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Dante Salley, of Virginia Beach, Va., was sentenced on Sept. 19 in Montgomery County Court to 8 to 16 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
Editorial: Focus on action to promote recovery
Problems involving substance abuse and addiction have been around throughout history, but it’s hard to avoid the feeling that things are getting worse. In recent years we’ve seen serious problems due to the proliferation of more powerful and dangerous drugs combined with the mental health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
