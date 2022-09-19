NORRISTOWN — On his 36th birthday, a Virginia man learned he will join his co-conspirator in prison on charges he participated in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Dante Salley, of Virginia Beach, Va., was sentenced on Sept. 19 in Montgomery County Court to 8 to 16 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.

