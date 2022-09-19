Read full article on original website
Percival Presents Calm and Collected Layering for FW22
With an elevated yet minimalist offering, Percival is back for the rapidly approaching Fall/Winter 2022 season. Drop 1 of the UK-based menswear brand sets forth calm and collected layering for the breezy days ahead. Making up the collection is an array of jackets, solid color button-down shirts, multicolored flannels, knitwear and pants – appearing in fabrics like lambswool and cotton. Key pieces from the offering include the single-breasted Boucle Pea Coat, Melton Trench Coat, Blanket Workshirt and Raglan Knit sweater. In autumn-minded flair, the collection appears in natural hues of rust, olive, dandelion, crepe, navy and more.
Super Dakota Reflects on Modern Society in ‘Liquid Life’
A new group show presenting the work of Virgil Abloh, Christine Wang, Sin Wai Kin and more. Liquid Life is a new group exhibition at Super Dakota gallery in Brussels, Belgium. The show is inspired by Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauma’s 2005 essay of the same name, which equated contemporary culture to a “liquid modern” society “in which its members “change faster than it takes the ways of acting to consolidate into habits and routines. […] In short: liquid life is a precarious life, lived under conditions of constant uncertainty.”
atmos Announces Its New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” Collaboration
New Balance‘s 1906R silhouette has been gaining a sizable amount of steam thanks to its strong outpour of general release colorways. And now, the brand is shifting the model’s efforts back to its collaborative initiatives by announcing a brand new team-up with atmos. Titled the “Tokyo Dimension” colorway,...
Roland and BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS Bring the Noise With Latest Capsule
Following a collaboration with London-based illustrator Yuko Kondo, Japanese menswear label BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS teams up with heritage music equipment manufacturer Roland for an exclusive capsule. United in a passion for music, Roland’s iconic orange logo usually found across its synthesizers and electronic pianos make its way onto classic Dickies bottoms, heavy cotton sweatshirts, hoodies, button-down cardigans, and sweatpants.
Daniel Arsham Showcases Custom Porsche 356 "Bonsai"
Daniel Arsham has offered a first look at his newly-modified Porsche 1955 356 Speedster inspired by the Japanese aesthetic concept of Wabi Sabi — a world view that finds beauty and serenity in the simple, imperfect, and impermanent. With less than 4,000 Porsche 356 Speedsters in existence, Arsham modifies the grail two-seater convertible into something completely unique, stripping back the layers and embracing the natural age and patina of the nearly 70-year-old car.
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
KENZO's FW22 Drop 5 Prioritizes Varsity, Check and Knits
Since his inauguration as artistic director at KENZO, Nigo‘s unequivocal trade has spoken a distinct language inspired by the House’s late founder Kenzo Takada — one built on the amalgam between Japanese and Western traditions, and intrinsically, founded on a realistic approach to design. Punctuated by monthly limited editions, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2022 works are stocking shelves in a series of drops; and on Friday, KENZO will launch the collection’s fifth installment, an original range with a penchant for varsity, check and knits.
Chet Lo SS23 Paid Tribute to Ancient Buddhist Tales
This season, Asian-American designer Chet Lo has branched out from the Fashion East umbrella, showing at London Fashion Week for the first time on his own accord. For his final collection shown under Lulu Kennedy’s talent agency, Chet Lo paid homage to the glamor of après-ski with a collection emblazoned in eccentric skiwear detailed with his spiky fishing wire knitwear technique.
Sergio Tacchini Channels the Joy in Sport for FW22
Sergio Tacchini is expanding its sportswear-focused cadence with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering dually channels the brand’s rich Italian heritage while also incorporating revitalized design notes and garment styles. Inspired by the “gioia infinita nello sport,” which translates to “infinite joy in sport,” the collection consists of a range of its signature tracksuits alongside jackets, t-shirts and more. In usual Tacchini fashion, tracksuits remain a focal collection piece with the Dallas, Young Line, Orion, Damarindo, Ghibli and Mosaic tracksuits. Bringing the brand classics to life are a few updated details like caramel-colored velour and 90s-inspired multicolored crinkle nylon fabrications.
Extra Butter Readies New Balance 2002R "Refined Future" Pack
New Balance‘s highly sought-after 2002R “Refined Future” collection, also known as the “Protection Pack” series, is officially returning with three new colorways. Ahead of its official North American release, Long Island-based imprint Extra Butter is hosting an exclusive drop at its Lower East Side and Long Island City locations.
Salomon Rebrands, Introducing New Logo Design
Standing out in the world of footwear for the last few years, Salomon has now shared its first visual update in 12 years. Sharing the news with a new brand film, titled “A New Chapter for Salomon|Tomorrow is Yours,” the visual outline the new “Tomorrow is Yours” tagline and unveils the French sportswear brand’s 2022 visual identity.
Prada SS23's Womenswear Was a Voyeuristic Glimpse Into Sci-Fi Domesticity
Raf Simons and put the power of choice in the wearer’s hands for Prada‘s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection. Taking over Fondazione Prada, the room was laid with brown paper and cloaked in scrolls, and the same set — only much darker in theme and tone — took place for Prada’s SS23 womenswear show.
Joshua Vides Joins PUMA for Basketball-Themed Capsule
California-based artist Joshua Vides has exploded onto the scene in the past five years. Aside from his exploration of the art world, Vides has made noise in the footwear space with a sizable list of collaborations. Following the hype around custom shoes such as his Air Force 1, he later expanded his touch on sneakers with official Converse, New Balance and Suicoke collaborations. Now, he adds.
First Look at the New Balance 9060 "Baby Blue"
New Balance introduced the 9060 this year and has been determined to make it a star part of its lifestyle offerings. Between collaborations, several runway looks and an onslaught of colorways, New Balance has backed the 9060 with confidence and continues to prepare and release more colorways. Pivoting from some...
BMUET(TE) SS23 Was Steeped In Historical Schoolboy References
Established in 2017 by Byungmun Seo and Jina Um, the Seoul-based label BMUET(TE) now heads to London Fashion Week to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, simultaneously marking its first physical debut. Following last season’s digital debut on the LFW calendar, which saw the brand blend menswear and womenswear traditions with the use of bows sitting pretty on blazers, skirts gracing the knees of authentic tailoring tropes, and frills being applied to classic styles to ooze a punkish storyline, BMUET(TE)’s SS23 presentation promises anything but a dull display.
Watch This 'GTA'-Inspired YEEZY GAP Walk-Through of Tokyo
Amidst the ongoing feud and news of ending Ye’s partnership, the multidisciplinary creative recently shared a video believed to be an ad for Part Two of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which has now been deleted. Made by viral Japanese content creators KOMAZAWA ISOLATION, the 56-second clip builds on the group’s Grand Theft Auto-inspired videos showing a YEEZY GAP-fueled walk-through of Tokyo.
Glenn Martens' Diesel Showcases Denim Like You've Never Seen It Before
Glenn Martens has saved Diesel, taking it from the highstreets to the high-end thanks to an injection of savoir-faire and pop-cultural tap-ins. For example, the 1DR bag has been tightly gripped by the glitterati for a number of seasons now, while last season’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation made a case for editorial denim, taking the humble material to new heights. In turn, Diesel ranked as the ninth hottest brand in the world for Q2 2022, in part thanks to it being worn by the likes of Julia Fox — who recieved a full rack of the brand’s Spring 2022 collection from Kanye West.
Neymar Jr. Launches New Collection With PUMA
Football superstar Neymar Jr. has reconnected with for another collection of apparel and footwear. This time pulling from Neymar Jr.’s home country of Brazil, the duo looked to Brazilian football, São Paulo street art and some of Neymar Jr.’s tattoos for inspiration. The insignia found throughout the collection references the three birds tattooed on Neymar Jr.’s left side of his neck. Speaking to his connection with PUMA and the collection, Neymar Jr. shared “Since joining PUMA, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
Smiley Adds Colorful Accents to the Reebok Shaq Attaq
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smiley has been bopping around to different brands for collaborative projects. Its partners have included Armani Exchange, MARKET and Reebok, the latter of which was for a special Classic Leather Pump makeup. And this October, Smiley is reuniting with the sportswear brand to lend its input on the Reebok Shaq Attaq.
