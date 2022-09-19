Football superstar Neymar Jr. has reconnected with for another collection of apparel and footwear. This time pulling from Neymar Jr.’s home country of Brazil, the duo looked to Brazilian football, São Paulo street art and some of Neymar Jr.’s tattoos for inspiration. The insignia found throughout the collection references the three birds tattooed on Neymar Jr.’s left side of his neck. Speaking to his connection with PUMA and the collection, Neymar Jr. shared “Since joining PUMA, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO