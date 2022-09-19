Hot on the heels of its first Fall/Winter 2022 collection that focuses on calm and collected layering, U.K.-based label Percival has now presented another collection for the breezy season ahead. This time, Percival has collaborated with drinks brand CAMPARI for a knitwear-heavy collection in celebration of Negroni Week. Starting in 2013, Negroni Week celebrates the day CAMPARI and Imbibe magazine came together to raise money for charitable causes around the world. This September marks its 10th anniversary and all proceeds will be donated to the Slow Food charity — an organization that unites the joy of food with the pursuit of happiness across disadvantaged communities around the world.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 HOURS AGO