KENZO's FW22 Drop 5 Prioritizes Varsity, Check and Knits
Since his inauguration as artistic director at KENZO, Nigo‘s unequivocal trade has spoken a distinct language inspired by the House’s late founder Kenzo Takada — one built on the amalgam between Japanese and Western traditions, and intrinsically, founded on a realistic approach to design. Punctuated by monthly limited editions, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2022 works are stocking shelves in a series of drops; and on Friday, KENZO will launch the collection’s fifth installment, an original range with a penchant for varsity, check and knits.
Sergio Tacchini Channels the Joy in Sport for FW22
Sergio Tacchini is expanding its sportswear-focused cadence with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering dually channels the brand’s rich Italian heritage while also incorporating revitalized design notes and garment styles. Inspired by the “gioia infinita nello sport,” which translates to “infinite joy in sport,” the collection consists of a range of its signature tracksuits alongside jackets, t-shirts and more. In usual Tacchini fashion, tracksuits remain a focal collection piece with the Dallas, Young Line, Orion, Damarindo, Ghibli and Mosaic tracksuits. Bringing the brand classics to life are a few updated details like caramel-colored velour and 90s-inspired multicolored crinkle nylon fabrications.
Percival and CAMPARI’s Knitwear-Heavy Collaboration Is Ready For Britain’s Breezy Fall
Hot on the heels of its first Fall/Winter 2022 collection that focuses on calm and collected layering, U.K.-based label Percival has now presented another collection for the breezy season ahead. This time, Percival has collaborated with drinks brand CAMPARI for a knitwear-heavy collection in celebration of Negroni Week. Starting in 2013, Negroni Week celebrates the day CAMPARI and Imbibe magazine came together to raise money for charitable causes around the world. This September marks its 10th anniversary and all proceeds will be donated to the Slow Food charity — an organization that unites the joy of food with the pursuit of happiness across disadvantaged communities around the world.
TIER Goes Back to School for Its Spring/Summer 2023 Show
Coming off of a successful run for its 2021 “TIER Island” drop, New York-based brand TIER has returned to its roots with a scholastic vision and approach for the 2023 season. Presenting a community-based, “University”-themed collection at Brooklyn’s Long Island University campus, TIER has gone back to school...
New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection Is Set to Launch Globally
‘s failure to comply with Ye‘s requests to open physical retail stores and sell YEEZY GAP products in its existing retail locations caused heavy tension between the two parties. And while the creative genius has outwardly expressed his frustrations with the American retail chain and confirmed that he’s terminated his partnership with it, he’s still got one more collection to roll out to the public. Ye’s latest YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection — which was recently highlighted in a unique campaign creatively directed by Betsy Johnson and shot by Raphael Bliss — is set to launch worldwide.
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Surface
Following its , Nike‘s skateboarding division is now rumored to be gearing up another Food & Beverage collaboration. According to rumors, we could see a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration in the near future. A popular Mexican soft drink name, Jarritos was founded in 1950 by Don...
BMUET(TE) SS23 Was Steeped In Historical Schoolboy References
Established in 2017 by Byungmun Seo and Jina Um, the Seoul-based label BMUET(TE) now heads to London Fashion Week to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, simultaneously marking its first physical debut. Following last season’s digital debut on the LFW calendar, which saw the brand blend menswear and womenswear traditions with the use of bows sitting pretty on blazers, skirts gracing the knees of authentic tailoring tropes, and frills being applied to classic styles to ooze a punkish storyline, BMUET(TE)’s SS23 presentation promises anything but a dull display.
Glenn Martens' Diesel Showcases Denim Like You've Never Seen It Before
Glenn Martens has saved Diesel, taking it from the highstreets to the high-end thanks to an injection of savoir-faire and pop-cultural tap-ins. For example, the 1DR bag has been tightly gripped by the glitterati for a number of seasons now, while last season’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation made a case for editorial denim, taking the humble material to new heights. In turn, Diesel ranked as the ninth hottest brand in the world for Q2 2022, in part thanks to it being worn by the likes of Julia Fox — who recieved a full rack of the brand’s Spring 2022 collection from Kanye West.
Chet Lo SS23 Paid Tribute to Ancient Buddhist Tales
This season, Asian-American designer Chet Lo has branched out from the Fashion East umbrella, showing at London Fashion Week for the first time on his own accord. For his final collection shown under Lulu Kennedy’s talent agency, Chet Lo paid homage to the glamor of après-ski with a collection emblazoned in eccentric skiwear detailed with his spiky fishing wire knitwear technique.
Watch This 'GTA'-Inspired YEEZY GAP Walk-Through of Tokyo
Amidst the ongoing feud and news of ending Ye’s partnership, the multidisciplinary creative recently shared a video believed to be an ad for Part Two of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which has now been deleted. Made by viral Japanese content creators KOMAZAWA ISOLATION, the 56-second clip builds on the group’s Grand Theft Auto-inspired videos showing a YEEZY GAP-fueled walk-through of Tokyo.
First Look at the New Balance 9060 "Baby Blue"
New Balance introduced the 9060 this year and has been determined to make it a star part of its lifestyle offerings. Between collaborations, several runway looks and an onslaught of colorways, New Balance has backed the 9060 with confidence and continues to prepare and release more colorways. Pivoting from some...
Tan Suede Hits the Nike Dunk High For Fall
As the Dunk craze continues, has certainly capitalized on it with a wide variety of colorways and silhouette variations. However, the Swoosh has favored the Dunk Low as its most visited variant, leaving the Dunk High with plenty of options but operating as less of a focus. Recently, “Chenille Swoosh” colorways on the Dunk High have popped up alongside a “Vachetta Tan” look. Now, yet another tan colorway has been revealed for the fall.
Joshua Vides Joins PUMA for Basketball-Themed Capsule
California-based artist Joshua Vides has exploded onto the scene in the past five years. Aside from his exploration of the art world, Vides has made noise in the footwear space with a sizable list of collaborations. Following the hype around custom shoes such as his Air Force 1, he later expanded his touch on sneakers with official Converse, New Balance and Suicoke collaborations. Now, he adds.
Extra Butter Readies New Balance 2002R "Refined Future" Pack
New Balance‘s highly sought-after 2002R “Refined Future” collection, also known as the “Protection Pack” series, is officially returning with three new colorways. Ahead of its official North American release, Long Island-based imprint Extra Butter is hosting an exclusive drop at its Lower East Side and Long Island City locations.
Kim Jones Goes Green for Fendi’s SS23 Collection in Milan
Pulling double-duty this season, Kim Jones has beefed up Fendi’s presence for fashion month – first showing Fendi’s resort collection during New York Fashion Week, and now unveiling his new designs for the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan. As a clean break from the multi-collab...
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
Another Wear-Away Upper Lands on the Air Jordan 1 Low
Ever since Jordan Brand connected with Lance Mountain and the Nike SB team on the Air Jordan 1, wear-away uppers have become increasingly popular. Recently, this has included several new Air Jordan 1 colorways landing on the low-top and mid versions of the historic sneaker. Now, yet another wear-away Air Jordan 1 Low has surfaced, this time featuring black and gold overlays that arrive in a similar fashion to 2017’s Air Jordan 1 “Wings.”
Smiley Adds Colorful Accents to the Reebok Shaq Attaq
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smiley has been bopping around to different brands for collaborative projects. Its partners have included Armani Exchange, MARKET and Reebok, the latter of which was for a special Classic Leather Pump makeup. And this October, Smiley is reuniting with the sportswear brand to lend its input on the Reebok Shaq Attaq.
