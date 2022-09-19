ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

People

PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!

The biggest trends and moments that have helped us cook, eat and find inspiration this year The Multi-Hyphenate: Blake Lively She's beloved for her acting and impeccable style, but recently Lively, 35, has garnered an unexpected fan base—the sobercurious set—thanks to her Betty Buzz line of non-alcoholic mixers. When the teetotaling star—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds—released the bubbly blends last year, she thought she'd be "an outlier" in the cocktail space. Instead, support for the drinks (which...
People

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab

Kardashian has shared multiple sneak peeks on Instagram this week of what she's been working on with Dolce & Gabbana Kim Kardashian is the definition of "va va voom." In an outing during Milan Fashion Week, Kardashian rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana catsuit. She was spotted leaving the offices of the fashion house wearing the look, which is embellished with oversize gems. She completed the outfit with black gloves and black heels. Taking it up a notch, the SKIMS founder styled her platinum blonde hair in a voluminous...
People

Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies

The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died.  Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
People

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City

The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
People

Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
People

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'

Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
People

Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website

"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out —  and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
People

Cardi B Shows Off Signed Beyoncé Vinyl, Jokes That Anyone Who Gets Too Close Will Be 'Electrocuted'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both recently shared videos of personalized notes received from Beyoncé Cardi B received a vinyl copy of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, signed with a personalized note from the superstar — and she doesn't want anyone's hands on it. In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, the "WAP" rapper showed off the autographed record and warned viewers that she'll be protecting the prized possession like a piece of fine art. "Look what Beyoncé sent me! Read it, bitch!" said Cardi, 29, with a laugh. Addressed...
People

Johnny Depp's Girlfriend Joelle Rich Attended His Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Show Support

Joelle Rich represented Johnny Depp in his 2020 U.K. libel case and is now dating the actor Johnny Depp's girlfriend Joelle Rich was in the courtroom during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year. On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that the actor, 59, is dating Rich, who was an attorney representing him in his U.K. libel trial against The Sun two years ago. "They are dating but it's not serious," the source said, adding that Rich is married but estranged from her husband. Though Rich was not on Depp's legal team...
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, announced the official date for the second prize ceremony at the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready for a trip across the pond. At the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday, CEO Hannah Jones announced that the second awards ceremony will take place in Boston on December 2. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed they are heading to the city...
People

Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been 'Delighted' by Earthshot Prize Summit in New York

The Prince of Wales made a video address to the Earthshot Innovation Summit, which he'd planned to attend in New York City before the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth Prince William is speaking out about a cause close to heart — just two days after the royal family buried Queen Elizabeth. The new Prince of Wales, 40, addressed the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday via video.  "Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you...
People

Greyson Chance Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Insanely Manipulative' and 'Opportunistic' as His Mentor

Chance told Rolling Stone he felt "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres, but a source close to the show says they "went above and beyond to help set him up for success" Greyson Chance, who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before signing to DeGeneres' eleveneleven label in 2010, is alleging that the daytime talk show host "completely abandoned" him after overseeing much of his early career. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the former teen-pop prodigy alleged that DeGeneres was like a "hidden eye" in the early stages...
People

Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert

Busy Philipps shared the sweet exchange between her teen and a stranger while at the last of Harry Style's "Harry's House" Madison Square Garden shows Busy Philipps got to hear something that few moms of teens ever do. The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, attended the last night of the Harry's House concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City with her older child, Birdie, 14, on Wednesday. She shared a photo of them together at the show on Instagram and told a sweet story of what...
People

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair

The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment. The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos.  Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt...
People

Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World'

In a new interview with Vogue, the Bullet Train star also discussed his new grooming collection, called Le Domaine Skincare Brad Pitt has some thoughts on a title most would agree he could easily win.   In an interview with Vogue shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared his picks as to whom he thinks are the "most handsome men in the world" from past and present.  "You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul...
People

