Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
The biggest trends and moments that have helped us cook, eat and find inspiration this year The Multi-Hyphenate: Blake Lively She's beloved for her acting and impeccable style, but recently Lively, 35, has garnered an unexpected fan base—the sobercurious set—thanks to her Betty Buzz line of non-alcoholic mixers. When the teetotaling star—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds—released the bubbly blends last year, she thought she'd be "an outlier" in the cocktail space. Instead, support for the drinks (which...
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab
Kardashian has shared multiple sneak peeks on Instagram this week of what she's been working on with Dolce & Gabbana Kim Kardashian is the definition of "va va voom." In an outing during Milan Fashion Week, Kardashian rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana catsuit. She was spotted leaving the offices of the fashion house wearing the look, which is embellished with oversize gems. She completed the outfit with black gloves and black heels. Taking it up a notch, the SKIMS founder styled her platinum blonde hair in a voluminous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'
Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
Cardi B Shows Off Signed Beyoncé Vinyl, Jokes That Anyone Who Gets Too Close Will Be 'Electrocuted'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both recently shared videos of personalized notes received from Beyoncé Cardi B received a vinyl copy of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, signed with a personalized note from the superstar — and she doesn't want anyone's hands on it. In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, the "WAP" rapper showed off the autographed record and warned viewers that she'll be protecting the prized possession like a piece of fine art. "Look what Beyoncé sent me! Read it, bitch!" said Cardi, 29, with a laugh. Addressed...
Johnny Depp's Girlfriend Joelle Rich Attended His Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Show Support
Joelle Rich represented Johnny Depp in his 2020 U.K. libel case and is now dating the actor Johnny Depp's girlfriend Joelle Rich was in the courtroom during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year. On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that the actor, 59, is dating Rich, who was an attorney representing him in his U.K. libel trial against The Sun two years ago. "They are dating but it's not serious," the source said, adding that Rich is married but estranged from her husband. Though Rich was not on Depp's legal team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards
Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, announced the official date for the second prize ceremony at the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready for a trip across the pond. At the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday, CEO Hannah Jones announced that the second awards ceremony will take place in Boston on December 2. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed they are heading to the city...
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been 'Delighted' by Earthshot Prize Summit in New York
The Prince of Wales made a video address to the Earthshot Innovation Summit, which he'd planned to attend in New York City before the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth Prince William is speaking out about a cause close to heart — just two days after the royal family buried Queen Elizabeth. The new Prince of Wales, 40, addressed the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday via video. "Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you...
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts
Health and wellness has always been a priority for Travis Barker. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, recently opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian. "Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both...
Greyson Chance Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Insanely Manipulative' and 'Opportunistic' as His Mentor
Chance told Rolling Stone he felt "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres, but a source close to the show says they "went above and beyond to help set him up for success" Greyson Chance, who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before signing to DeGeneres' eleveneleven label in 2010, is alleging that the daytime talk show host "completely abandoned" him after overseeing much of his early career. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the former teen-pop prodigy alleged that DeGeneres was like a "hidden eye" in the early stages...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert
Busy Philipps shared the sweet exchange between her teen and a stranger while at the last of Harry Style's "Harry's House" Madison Square Garden shows Busy Philipps got to hear something that few moms of teens ever do. The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, attended the last night of the Harry's House concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City with her older child, Birdie, 14, on Wednesday. She shared a photo of them together at the show on Instagram and told a sweet story of what...
Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Developed Idea for Movie About Divorced QVC Hosts That Never Got Made
Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock have been holding out on us. While discussing his new skincare line with British Vogue, the actor and producer, 58, exhibited a bit of trepidation at demonstrating his skincare routine. The interviewer suggested to him not to "make it too QVC," which apparently triggered a memory.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair
The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment. The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos. Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt...
Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World'
In a new interview with Vogue, the Bullet Train star also discussed his new grooming collection, called Le Domaine Skincare Brad Pitt has some thoughts on a title most would agree he could easily win. In an interview with Vogue shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared his picks as to whom he thinks are the "most handsome men in the world" from past and present. "You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul...
People
323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0